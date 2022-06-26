Human Security Survey 2020 Annual Summary Report - Greater Yirol, Lakes State, South Sudan

By Anton Quist

More than half of Greater Yirol respondents generally reported improved security levels during 2020-2021 compared with previous years, yet Yirol East County saw a worsening of security perceptions. In addition, the appointment of a new Governor in July 2020 meant a further improvement in security perceptions among data validation workshop participants from across Greater Yirol, representing a broad set of local stakeholders.

The most frequently reported security incidents in Greater Yirol were cattle raiding and forced marriage, which are interlinked through the dowry system and the high demand for cattle. Forced marriages and elopements can lead to violence between families, but also to various forms of SGBV.

The police is the most prominent local security actor in Greater Yirol, both in terms of accessibility and perceived performance. That said, armed youth and self-protection mechanisms still pose a challenge to police capabilities, and the police needs to be more present, better trained, and invest in better engagement with the communities they serve.

Introduction & Methodology

The Human Security Survey (HSS) is a unique survey methodology developed by PAX, that includes a series of complementary activities, including population-based research, active community engagement, and advocacy. The objectives of the HSS are: 1) to increase knowledge and understanding of local human security dynamics and trends; 2) to enhance the ‘claim-making capacity’ of civilians to hold security providers and decision-makers accountable; and 3) to inform evidence-based advocacy that enables international stakeholders to design and implement protection activities that reflect local realities. PAX currently implements the HSS in South Sudan in close collaboration with local field partners on the ground, such as the Assistance Mission to Africa (AMA).

This survey cycle was the third data collection cycle to take place in the Greater Yirol region of Lakes State. This data collection took place in the course of three weeks in November 2020 by 10 enumerators (7 men, 3 women) who were trained for four days in data collection skills and procedures. A total of 407 surveys were collected across 14 payams in Yirol West, Yirol East and Awerial counties. Within these payams, households and individual respondents were selected using an approximately random procedure to allow for some generalizability.

In September 2021, PAX and AMA facilitated a 3-day community validation and security dialogue in Mingkaman. During this three-day dialogue the main survey findings and their practical implications were presented, discussed, and validated; participants suggested main priorities and practical ways of addressing the main security issues, culminating in a community action plan. The local Community Security Committee (COMSECCOM), consisting of concerned community members of different backgrounds, will take on the responsibility to implement the new action plan agreed based on the 2020 data and communal discussions during the upcoming 1-1,5 years until the next data validation workshop will take place. This way, initiatives to address locally identified security issues originate from the community, and will also be locally followed up and accounted for, genuinely representing community-based grassroots capacities.

Access PAX's website here.