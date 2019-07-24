Human Security Survey 2018 Annual Summary Report Payinjiar County, Southern Liech State, South Sudan

• Security levels have improved in Payinjiar in 2018 compared to 2017. The current local peace process is seen as an important contributor to improved security;

• Cattle raiding, killing/murder, forced marriage and forced recruitment in security forces were the most frequently reported security incidents across Payinjiar in 2018;

• To reduce the risk of community members taking the law into their own hands triggering revenge cycles of violence, local authorities should actively encourage community members to report any incidents to the relevant authorities, followed by serious action by these authorities.

Introduction and Methodology

The Human Security Survey (HSS) is a unique survey methodology developed by PAX, that includes a series of complementary activities, including populationbased research, community engagement, and advocacy. The objectives of the HSS are: 1) to increase knowledge and understanding of local human security dynamics and trends; 2) to enhance the ‘claim-making capacity’ of civilians to hold security providers and decision-makers accountable; and 3) to inform evidencebased advocacy that enables international stakeholders to design and implement protection activities that reflect local realities. PAX currently implements the HSS in South Sudan in close collaboration with its longstanding local partners South Sudan Action Network on Small Arms (SSANSA) and Assistance Mission to Africa (AMA).

The survey in Payinjiar county (Southern Liech state) took place over three weeks in May 20181 . Because Payinjiar county is controlled by the SPLA-IO, while the rest of the state’s counties fall largely under government authority, we could not conduct the survey across the entire state at the same time. In combination with a volatile security situation in the other counties at the time of survey collection, access was severely restricted. We therefore conducted this survey in Payinjiar county only. In total 354 surveys have been collected across 13 of Payinjiar county’s 16 payams2 . Within these payams, households and individual respondents were selected using an approximately random procedure to allow for some generalizability.

In March 2019 PAX and local partners SSANSA and AMA facilitated a community security dialogue in Payinjiar county4 . During this three-day dialogue the main survey findings and its practical implications were presented, discussed, and validated; participants jointly worked out an action plan for addressing security priorities locally; and a local Community Security Committee (COMSECCOM) consisting of community members with diverse backgrounds, is monitoring the local security situation, and organizing activities that address the identified main security priorities. This way, initiatives to work on locally identified security issues originate from the community, genuinely representing community-based bottom-up endeavors.