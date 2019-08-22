Human Security Survey 2018: Annual Summary Report Eastern Lakes State, South Sudan

By Anton Quist

• Security perceptions have generally improved across Eastern Lakes in 2018 compared to 2017. The current local peace process between Greater Yirol, Amongpiny and Payinjiar plays an important part in this and is generally supported by the communities.

• However, Pakam communities that have migrated into the Yirol East-Payinjiar border area still pose a major challenge to the peace process, with incidents of armed violence and cattle raiding still occurring. These developments risk affecting the peace process’ peace dividend.

• According to survey respondents, both the causes of conflict and the solutions for peace relate to socio-economic and political aspects: the lack/need of comprehensive economic development, implementation of the national peace agreement (R-ARCISS), improved governance at local and national levels.

Introduction and Methodology

The Human Security Survey (HSS) is a unique survey methodology developed by PAX, that includes a series of complementary activities, including populationbased research, community engagement, and advocacy. The objectives of the HSS are: 1) to increase knowledge and understanding of local human security dynamics and trends; 2) to enhance the ‘claim-making capacity’ of civilians to hold security providers and decision-makers accountable; and 3) to inform evidencebased advocacy that enables international stakeholders to design and implement protection activities that reflect local realities. PAX currently implements the HSS in South Sudan in close collaboration with its longstanding local partners South Sudan Action Network on Small Arms (SSANSA) and Assistance Mission to Africa (AMA).

The survey in Eastern Lakes State took place in the course of three weeks in October 2018 by 12 enumerators who were trained for four days in data colMAP OF SOUTH SUDAN AND EASTERN LAKES STATE By Anton Quist lection skills and procedures. In total 513 surveys have been collected across 12 payams in Yirol West, Yirol East and Awerial counties of Eastern Lakes State. Within these payams, households and individual respondents were selected using an approximately random procedure to allow for some generalizability. In May 2019 PAX and local partners SSANSA and AMA facilitated a community security dialogue in Nyang, Yirol East county, Eastern Lakes State. During this three-day dialogue the main survey findings and its practical implications were presented, discussed, and validated; participants jointly worked out an action plan for addressing security priorities locally; and the local Community Security Committee (COMSECCOM) set up in 2017, consisting of community members with diverse backgrounds, presented the activities it organized to implement the 2017 action plan. This way, initiatives to address locally identified security issues originate from the community and are increasingly locally accounted for, genuinely representing community-based bottom-up capacities.