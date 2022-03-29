Human Rights Council: Concerns about Continued Reports of Localised Violence Involving Community-Based Militias in South Sudan, and in Mali the Deterioration of the Overall Security Situation Has Passed the Critical Threshold

Human Rights Council Concludes Interactive Dialogue on Cambodia

The Human Rights Council this afternoon held an interactive dialogue on the report of the High Commissioner for Human Rights on technical assistance and capacity building for South Sudan, and an interactive dialogue with the Independent Expert on the situation of human rights in Mali. The Council also concluded its interactive dialogue with the Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Cambodia.

Nada Al-Nashif, United Nations Deputy High Commissioner for Human Rights, presenting the High Commissioner's report on technical cooperation and capacity building for South Sudan, warmly welcomed a noticeable reduction of documented armed violence involving the signatory parties. She remained, however, concerned by continued reports of localised violence involving community-based militias. The report underscored how localised violence, coupled with an inadequate judicial response, bred a culture of impunity, which fuelled new cycles of violence. The situation of women and girls continued to be distressing, with conflict-related sexual violence frequently committed with impunity, as a pervasive form of individual harm.

South Sudan, speaking as the country concerned, said the cessation of hostilities and the permanent ceasefire continued to hold, with some varying compliance. The Government had decided in November 2021 to rejuvenate the peace process. The disarmament of civilians had gone successfully well, particularly in States affected by the conflict, and there had been a successful disarmament campaign aiming to remove guns from the hands of the civilian population. The Government was committed to the Revitalised Peace Agreement as the only way out to a stable, prosperous and peaceful South Sudan.

In the discussion on South Sudan, some speakers were alarmed by the extent of the widespread violence and large-scale displacement in the country. They called for greater efforts to be made to tackle the challenges in national reconciliation. Some speakers welcomed the continued commitment of the Government of South Sudan to promote and protect human rights during the COVID-19 pandemic. They said that technical assistance and capacity building did not mean imposing any model of state structure on South Sudan as the goal of such work was to promote national reconciliation and solve socio-economic problems.

Speaking in the discussion on South Sudan were the European Union, Côte d'Ivoire on behalf of the African Group, Sierra Leone, Egypt, Senegal, Kenya, Venezuela, China, Switzerland, Sri Lanka, Russian Federation, Mauritania, Sudan, Republic of Korea, United States, United Kingdom, Botswana, Democratic People's Republic of Korea, Tanzania and Eritrea.

Also speaking were Baptist World Alliance, East and Horn of Africa Human Rights Defenders Project, Organisation internationale pour les pays les moins avancés (OIPMA), Human Rights Watch, Rencontre Africaine pour la defense des droits de l'homme, Advocates for Human Rights, International Organization for theElimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination, Amnesty International, andReporters Sans Frontiers International - Reporters Without Borders International.

The Council also held an interactive discussion with the Independent Expert on the situation of human rights in Mali.

Alioune Tine, Independent Expert on the situation of human rights in Mali, expressed his satisfaction at the quality of cooperation provided to him by the Malian Government. However, the deterioration of the overall security situation in Mali had passed the critical threshold. The Independent Expert was gravely concerned about allegations of serious violations of international human rights law and international humanitarian law attributed to the Malian Defence and Security Forces. He emphasised that the practice of blanketly refuting allegations of human rights violations, before investigations had been carried out, risked leading potential human rights violators to believe that the Malian State was protecting them from prosecution and that they could continue to act with impunity.

Mali, speaking as the country concerned, said that the delays in investigations of certain crimes were caused by limitations of a security and material nature, not by a lack of political will. Mechanisms had been established to protect victims based on the legislative framework. On the implementation of the Agreement on Peace and Reconciliation, the Government and the movements involved were diligent in implementing it, and seeking to accelerate disarmament and reintegration. As regarded impunity, the authorities were working to end it, holding a number of special court sessions to address terrorism, transnational organized crime, and economic delinquency, including efforts to address gender-based violence and to end traditional slavery.

In the discussion on Mali, speakers strongly condemned the coup d'etat. The security situation in Mali was critical. The Government was urged to make sure that all human rights violations were investigated. The crisis had resulted in an implosion of gender-based violence, including forced marriages and rape, among others. Some speakers noted the need for the use of traditional justice mechanisms in order to allow the country to move out from the cycle of vicious conflict. One speaker supported the African way to solve African problems. The Human Rights Council, as well as multilateral and international agencies, needed to follow Mali's lead and respect its sovereignty.

Speaking on Mali were the European Union, Sweden (on behalf of the Nordic-Baltic countries), Côte d'Ivoire (on behalf of the Group of African States), Germany, UN Women, Egypt, United Nations Children's Fund, Senegal, France, Venezuela, Luxembourg, United States of America, China, Sri Lanka, Belgium, United Kingdom, Ireland, South Sudan, Niger and Mauritania.

Also speaking were Centre Independent de Recherches et d'Iniatives pour le Dialogue, Centre du commerce international pour le développement, Rencontres africaines pour la défense des droits de l'homme, Organisation internationale pour les pays les moins avances, Maat for Peace, Ingénieurs du monde, Centre d'etudes juridiques,and Interfaith International.

At the beginning of the meeting, the Council concluded its interactive discussion with the Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Cambodia.

In the discussion on Cambodia, speakers commended Cambodia's progress in improving the situation of its human rights. Calls were made for further technical assistance and capacity building for Cambodia in order to support the country's progress. Some speakers were concerned about the upcoming national elections in 2023 as no improvement had been seen on the ground. The limitation to the rights of expression, association and peaceful assembly was noted. Some speakers underlined the importance of respecting Cambodia's sovereignty, saying that any support could only be done with the Government of the country and with its consent.

Vitit Muntarbhorn, Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Cambodia, in concluding remarks, said the authorities should avoid adopting new laws and policies of a politically regressive kind. The need to address the criminal justice system required an adoption of measures for the more vulnerable groups, such as children. The United Nations should have full access to prisons. On economic, social and cultural issues and related space, the Government should ensure recovery and revival that was grounded in human rights; address the rights of minority groups such as women and children; address the issue of natural resources; enable more housing and other basics of life to be ensured; implement better the recommendations of the Universal Periodic Review; and adopt more measures for mitigation and adaptation programmes for climate change.

Speaking in the discussion on Cambodia were Timor Leste, India, Syria, Lebanon, Morocco, Thailand, Cuba, Azerbaijan and Maldives.

Also speaking were IDPC Consortium, International Catholic Child Bureau, CIVICUS - World Alliance for Citizen Participation, Human Rights Now, International Federation for Human Rights Leagues, Advocates for Human Rights, Asian Forum for Human Rights and Development, Article 19 - International Centre Against Censorship, Lawyers' Rights Watch Canada, and Human Rights Watch.

The Council will reconvene at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, 30 March to hold a high-level interactive dialogue on the situation of human rights in the Central African Republic, followed by an interactive dialogue on the report of the fact-finding mission on Libya.

Interactive Dialogue with the Special Rapporteur on the Situation of Human Rights in Cambodia

The interactive dialogue with Vitit Muntarbhorn, Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Cambodia, started in the morning meeting and a summary can be found here.

Discussion

In the discussion, speakers commended Cambodia's progress in improving the situation of its human rights. They welcomed the major reform of the constitution and appreciated the positive cooperation of the country with the Human Rights Council and the Special Rapporteur. Cambodia's COVID-19 response as well as its ongoing support of the resolution on women, peace and security, through the involvement of Cambodian women peacekeepers, were highlighted. Speakers urged the Council to offer further technical assistance and capacity building to Cambodia in order to support the country's progress.

A number of speakers regretted that many people were held in overcrowded prisons in Cambodia for drug offences, 73 per cent of whom were women, one of the highest rates in the world, as well as the 4,000 people arbitrarily detained in drug detention centres that were not suitable alternatives. In some rural areas, children had to walk up to six kilometres to reach schools in certain provinces; one speaker called on the Government to allocate resources to support education in rural areas, as well as provide for public transportation for children in rural areas. Concerns were expressed at the upcoming national elections in 2023 as no improvement had been seen on the ground. The limitation to the rights to expression, association and peaceful assembly was noted. State sponsored violence and arbitrary arrest were highlighted, as well as the little prospect for a fair trial. Cambodia was a de facto one-party State.

Further speakers insisted on the importance of respecting Cambodia's sovereignty, adding that any support could only be done in cooperation with the Government of the country and with its consent. The international community was invited to support the efforts made by Cambodia in a constructive dialogue. Special Procedure mandate holders needed to conduct their work in accordance with the United Nations Charter and relevant resolutions with respect to the sovereignty of the country concerned. Concerns were expressed over the duplication of oral presentations on Cambodia which was an unnecessary exercise and not an efficient use of the Council's time and resources. The importance of the Universal Periodic Review as the main tool to deal with human rights was stressed.

Concluding Remarks

VITIT MUNTARBHORN, Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Cambodia, said that in his relationship with the Cambodian authorities, he maintained a polite approach and welcomed the discussions, trying to remain constructive. All discussions had been in good faith, and he urged the Government to take further all the recommendations he had made so far. He urged them to bear in mind the three Rs: regression-recession-retrogression. The authorities should avoid adopting new laws and policies of a politically regressive kind; free all human rights defenders; release those who were imprisoned for their political affiliations; cease from harassing the media; ensure the independence of the judiciary; and enable investigations and accountability to take place. The need to address the criminal justice system required the adoption of measures for the more vulnerable groups, such as children. The United Nations should have full access to prisons.

On economic, social and cultural issues and related space, the Government should ensure recovery and revival that was grounded in human rights; address increasing concerns of indebtedness; improve access to education bearing in mind the online gap; allocate more resources to the social centre; address the rights of minority groups such as women and children; address the issue of natural resources; adopt safeguards against evictions; enable more housing and other basics of life to be ensured for the people guided by the Sustainable Development Goals; implement better the recommendations of the Universal Periodic Review; and adopt more measures for mitigation and adaptation programmes for climate change. There was a need for a more participatory approach in allowing different stakeholders to come aboard. On technical cooperation, he welcomed that Cambodia helped others and pointed out that there were various entry points to technical cooperation and capacity building and these should be enabled, including laws on lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and intersex persons; and laws on children in prison. Cambodia should open the door for civil society, particularly in digital issues; and garner technical cooperation advice from all Member States who had cooperated with the country in the past.

Interactive Dialogueon the Report of the High Commissioner on Technical Assistance and Capacity Building for South Sudan

Documentation

The Council has before it the report (A/HRC/49/91) of the High Commissioner on **technical assistance and capacity building in the field of human rights in South Sudan **.

Presentation of Report

NADA AL-NASHIF, United Nations Deputy High Commissioner for Human Rights, presented the High Commissioner's report on technical cooperation and capacity building for South Sudan, pursuant to Human Rights Council resolution 46/29. Three years after the signing of the Revitalised Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in the Republic of South Sudan, she warmly welcomed a noticeable reduction of documented armed violence involving the signatory parties. She remained, however, concerned by continued reports of localised violence involving community-based militias. Of particular concern were reports of killings, sexual violence, arbitrary arrests and detention, forced displacement, abductions, lootings and/or destruction of civilian property.

The Deputy High Commissioner welcomed the meaningful progress towards the implementation of the Revitalised Agreement, including the reconstitution of the Transitional National Legislative Assembly, the appointment of the country's first female speaker of the Transitional National Legislative Assembly, and the launch of the Technical Committee on the Commission for Truth, Reconciliation and Healing. Unfortunately, she also noted continuing delays in the establishment of key transitional justice mechanisms, especially the Commission for Truth and Reconciliation and Healing, the Compensation and Reparation Authority, and the Hybrid Court for South Sudan. She urged the Government to accelerate the establishment of all transitional justice mechanisms and to implement the Revitalised Agreement. The report further underscored how localised violence, coupled with an inadequate judicial response, bred a culture of impunity, which fuelled new cycles of violence. The Deputy High Commissioner therefore called on the international community to further support South Sudan in strengthening its rule of law institutions and transitional justice mechanisms so that perpetrators were duly brought before courts of law. The situation of women and girls continued to be distressing, with conflict-related sexual violence frequently committed with impunity, as a pervasive form of individual harm.

In conclusion, as the electoral period approached, the Deputy High Commissioner remained concerned by the increasing restrictions on civic space and fundamental freedoms, including arrests and detention of journalists, human rights defenders and civil society actors. She encouraged the Government to open up civic space and to refrain from restricting freedom of opinion and expression and the rights to peaceful assembly and association, which were essential for peaceful, free, fair and credible elections and a vibrant democratic state. Ms. Al-Nashif acknowledged and welcomed the Government's cooperation with the Council's Commission on Human Rights in South Sudan. She also welcomed the constructive engagement of the Government with her Office and international human rights mechanisms. The Deputy High Commissioner also welcomed the initiative by the Ministry of Justice to establish an inclusive coordination mechanism with the United Nations Mission in South Sudan and the United Nations Country Team to promote joint assessments, analysis and planning of capacity building. Finally, she commended the Government for its willingness to engage with her Office and stood ready to continue supporting it.

Statement by the Country Concerned

South Sudan , speaking as the country concerned, said South Sudan was grateful for the support rendered during the rendition of the second Universal Periodic Review. The President of the Republic of South Sudan had assured the people of his country that the Government would fully implement the recommendations therein, which would occur soon. The Government had announced the screening of the forces. The cessation of hostilities and the permanent ceasefire continued to hold, with some varying compliance. The Government had decided in November 2021 to rejuvenate the peace process. The disarmament of civilians had gone ahead successfully well, particularly in states affected by the conflict, and there had been a successful disarmament campaign aiming to remove guns from the hands of the civilian population.

The Government reiterated its commitment to fully implement the peace process, and had assured the people that a national human rights council would be installed to follow up on regional conventions and engage with the African Group. A Bill had been put together to cover the upcoming elections, and the Government had requested capacity building and technical assistance from the Human Rights Council in this regard, which should have been operationalised in September 2021- no response had yet been received. The Government viewed this as the only way to enhance the Revitalised Peace Agreement in the country and ensure full and fair agreements. The Government was committed to the Revitalised Peace Agreement as the only way out to a stable and prosperous, peaceful South Sudan. The Council should continue to implement its resolution on technical assistance and capacity building in South Sudan.

Discussion

In the discussion on South Sudan, speakers were alarmed by the report of the High Commissioner and the extent of the widespread violence and large-scale displacement in the country. They were concerned about the counts of thousands of civilian casualties as well as hundreds of victims of sexual violence. They urged the Government to make greater efforts to tackle the challenges through national reconciliation. Calls were made for the implementation of recommendations of the joint report and for the extension of the mandate of the Commission on Human Rights in South Sudan. Further calls were made for South Sudan to step up its efforts and set up an inclusive dialogue as provided by the peace process. Speakers were disturbed by conflict-related abuses and restricted political and civil spaces. Concerns were expressed about the electoral violence that was increasing ahead of potential political elections next year. The slow progress in creating transitional mechanisms, showing a lack of political will, was regretted.

Some speakers welcomed the continued commitment of the Government of South Sudan to promote and protect human rights during the COVID-19 pandemic. One speaker acknowledged major progress in the peace process in South Sudan. The constructive interaction between the Government of South Sudan and the human rights mechanisms was saluted. Speakers emphasised South Sudan's commitment to the Universal Periodic Review and acknowledged and thanked the Government for having taken seriously its collaboration with the United Nations mechanisms. The country's efforts to reduce violence despite the economic and security challenges it experienced were highlighted. Speakers urged the international community to continue providing South Sudan with technical support to help the country rebuild its institutions while respecting the wishes of the country concerned. Calls were made for a constructive dialogue without the politicisation of human rights. Technical assistance and capacity building did not mean imposing any model of state structure on South Sudan as the goal of such work was to promote national reconciliation and solve socio-economic problems. It was inappropriate that some States kept the examination of the situation in South Sudan afloat by supporting specific country resolutions.

Concluding Remarks

NADA AL-NASHIF, United Nations Deputy High Commissioner for Human Rights, said South Sudan was a young democracy that needed the international community's support to help strengthen its legal and institutional frameworks in conformity with international standards. The Government of South Sudan knew that its people expected peace, security, sustainable development, and good governance, allowing for resources to ensure basic services, including educational, healthcare, and food security. The Government was also required to address the root causes of ongoing violence, which was part of the daily reality for many. These should be pursued in an integrated manner, and not viewed as trade-offs. The new Constitution would be the foundation of this new democracy, and it was therefore crucial that the building process took place effectively, inclusively and speedily.

Transitional justice was essential to achieving peace but also justice and healing. It was important to support the authorities and their partners in this regard. The Government had the support and expertise of the Commission on Human Rights of South Sudan in its efforts towards achieving transitional justice. The Office of the High Commissioner would continue to provide technical cooperation, presenting an array of expertise. The United Nations Mission in South Sudan's human rights division contributed to the protection of civilians, including by monitoring abuses of international human rights law, international humanitarian law and international law, and by tracking procedures and reporting, including the Joint Action Plan on addressing sexual violence. A lack of accountability for human rights violations, serious violations of international humanitarian law and international crimes continued to characterise the human rights situation in South Sudan. Impunity was widespread and remained of concern, as it was necessary for peace to ensure that the courts were able to remedy all violations.

**Interactive Dialogue with the Independent Expert on the Situation of Human Rights in Mali **

Documentation

The Council has before it the report (A/HRC/49/94) of the Independent Expert on the situation of human rights in Mali.

Presentation of Report

ALIOUNE TINE, Independent Expert on the situation of human rights in Mali, presenting his fourth report, expressed his satisfaction at the quality of cooperation provided to him by the Malian Government. However, the deterioration of the overall security situation in Mali had passed the critical threshold, with the failure of State institutions increasing the threat of attacks on civilians by violent extremist groups which continued to consolidate their presence and

The Independent Expert was gravely concerned about allegations of serious violations of international human rights law and international humanitarian law attributed to the Malian Defence and Security Forces. He called on the Malian authorities to carry out thorough, independent, impartial and effective investigations into all allegations of human rights violations and abuses, whoever the perpetrators may be, to make public the findings of the investigations, and to bring to justice the alleged perpetrators of these acts. He emphasised that the practice of blanketly refuting allegations of human rights violations, before investigations had been carried out, risked casting doubt on the commitment of the Malian authorities to human rights. More seriously, this practice risked leading potential human rights violators to believe that the Malian State was protecting them from prosecution and that they could continue to act with impunity. The impunity enjoyed by the alleged perpetrators of human rights violations attributed to the Malian Defence and Security Forces could erode the population's confidence in the armed forces. Impunity was also likely to undermine efforts at national reconciliation and the restoration of the authority of the State. He expressed his deep concern about the shrinking civic space and was further concerned about the impact of the continued deterioration of the security situation on women.

Mr. Tine reiterated the previous recommendations made in his reports. He recommended that the Malian authorities show their will to fight impunity and actively engage in the implementation of the relevant recommendations that the country had accepted during its 2018 Universal Periodic Review. He called on armed groups, including violent extremist groups, militias and community-based armed groups, to immediately cease all hostilities and attacks against civilians, and to respect the human rights and fundamental freedoms of the civilian population. The Independent Expert recommended that the international community rethought, with Mali and all relevant actors, the responses to the multidimensional crisis in Mali, with an emphasis on integrated strategies guaranteeing, as a priority, security and fundamental human rights of civilians. He also recommended that Mali was provided with logistical and financial resources and all necessary assistance to help the country progressively restore the presence and authority of the State and basic social services throughout the national territory. Mr. Tine further recommended that Mali's partners acted to ensure that the geopolitical and geostrategic shift underway did not contribute to the aggravation of political tensions and insecurity, but contributed instead to the strengthening of peace, stability and security in Mali. He further appealed to the Economic Community of West African States to lift the sanctions against Mali.

Statement by the Country Concerned

Mali , speaking as the country concerned, welcomed the commitment of the Human Rights Council to promote and protect human rights worldwide. The report and comments and recommendations of the Independent Expert were noted, and Mali thanked him for them. Mali was fully aware of its primary responsibility to promote and protect human rights, and was working to uphold them, despite the challenges, and this was constant, as shown by the full cooperation with the bodies working in the field in Mali. The delays in investigations of certain crimes were caused by limitations of a security and material nature, not by a lack of political will. Mechanisms had been established to protect victims based on the legislative framework. Freedom of expression had always been protected in Mali, however, verbal violence such as defamation was contrary to the requirements of democracy and the rule of law. The perpetrators could be punished under the law. Special protection was given to human rights defenders, in particular women human rights defenders.

On the implementation of the Agreement on Peace and Reconciliation, the Government and the movements involved were diligent in implementing it; they sought to accelerate disarmament and reintegration. No amnesty had been put in place for international crimes or crimes against women and children. Regarding the situation in the centre of Mali, the precarious security situation had made it difficult to address it, but as soon as it stabilised, efforts would be made to ensure justice and reparation. A draft law on reparations for serious harm caused by human rights violations had been adopted at the end of 2021. As regarded impunity, the authorities were working to end it, holding a number of special court sessions to address terrorism, transnational organized crime, and economic delinquency, including efforts to address gender-based violence and to end traditional slavery. The judicial body addressing crimes of sexual violence during conflict had been strengthened, and legal aid had been provided to victims wishing to bring criminal charges. The Government was committed to continuing to cooperate with all human rights mechanisms and called on the international community to come together and join forces to create synergy to bring an end to the crisis.

Discussion

In the discussion on Mali, some speakers strongly condemned the coup d'etat. They were deeply concerned by the human rights violations by armed groups and national forces, as well as by the security situation that remained fragile and the shrinking space of media freedom. The security situation in Mali was critical. Freedom of speech needed to be guaranteed. Strengthening the access to justice was crucial. Concerns were expressed on the persistent security problem of violent extremism. Speakers urged the international community to continue and intensify its support to Mali to help the country find a lasting solution to its problems. Further concerns about the scale of human rights violations, such as torture and enforced disappearances, were expressed. Calls were made for the Government to make sure that all human rights violations were investigated. Speakers were worried about the deployment of the Russian-backed Wagner Group. The crisis had resulted in an implosion of gender-based violence such as forced marriages and rapes, among others. Speakers recommended that Mali strengthen the protection of women and girls and ensure the full implementation of human rights conventions that protected women's rights. Children continued to bear the burden of the crisis in Mali. A more than 200 per cent increase in attacks on schools had been noted and children made up about two thirds of internally displaced persons. Speakers urged all parties to respect and protect international humanitarian law and to prevent and stop all forms of violence against civilians, particularly children.

Some speakers welcomed the declaration of Mali to increase the role of women in the peace process. They noted the need for the use of traditional justice mechanisms in order to allow the country to move out from the cycle of vicious conflict. Calls were made on the Government to continue its efforts to restore the State's authority. The security and stability of Mali had important bearing on the situation in the Sahel region. One speaker supported the African way to solve African problems. Others further supported the efforts by the Government of Mali in protecting and promoting human rights. Calls were made to respect Mali's sovereignty and territorial integrity. Speakers emphasised the importance of genuine dialogue when dealing with human rights situations. The Universal Periodic Review process was of utmost importance. Mali's cooperation with regional and international mechanisms was noted, despite its ongoing challenges that needed to be taken into account. The Human Rights Council, as well as multilateral and international agencies, needed to follow Mali's lead and respect its sovereignty. Calls were made for the non-politicisation of human rights.

Concluding Remarks

ALIOUNE TINE, Independent Expert on the situation of human rights in Mali, said everything in Mali hinged on security, and the lack thereof. Until that was addressed, and it had not been for over a decade, there was still an aggravating factor in the country. The issue of geopolitics was of concern, and whilst there was still polarisation and not dialogue, it was not possible to find a solution. While there had been changes, there was a need for more progress. The international community and the African community needed to consider what were the appropriate solutions to address the security crisis. Seventy per cent of Mali was now occupied, and there was a situation where there was neither justice, nor the security forces, and this created vulnerability. There needed to be some assistance; security needed to be beefed up, and there should also be assistance to the judiciary. It was difficult for investigations to be carried out; even opening an investigation and going to the relevant place was a problem. Judges were afraid to go where they were needed; they were present in the cities, but not so much elsewhere, and the State institutions were weak or absent. This needed to be addressed. These were priority questions, and it was up to the international community and Africa as a whole to help.

The security situation was getting worse in the region. Benin was being attacked, and the situation was also an issue in Senegal and Togo. With regard to the Wagner Group, civil society, the State and the military were present, and perhaps the best place to discuss this was in Malian civil society that worked in the field of human rights. It was difficult to get reliable information on the Wagner Group. The only information available was that in the villages people saw white people. When personal accounts were received, this would be addressed. There needed to be dialogue with and cooperation from the Government, as well as openness, but also from international partners. Dialogue and mutual understanding were needed in order to achieve results in addressing these problems. For the time being, there was a gap, and this was worrying. The authorities were worried about this; there was a threat perceived due to the geo-political tensions. As regarded press freedoms and political space, it was very difficult for civil society to speak out. Mr. Tine said he would continue his dialogue with the authorities to ensure that there was space for political parties of differing perspectives. This openness was important, as well as the need to recall international obligations and good practices, which was inherent within Malian society. Impunity could not be addressed without strengthening the judiciary. Military justice was also a major issue, and there were cases that should be resolved, but the procedures were not working.

