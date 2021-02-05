Housing, Land and Property (HLP) Challenges in South Sudan January 2021

Housing, Land and Property (HLP) rights including reclamation, restitution and reconstruction continue to be a crucial issue in South Sudan. To achieve durable solutions for those affected by the conflict significant effort will be required to ensure that they are effectively addressed. South Sudan is not yet conducive for mass scale returns, however with the signing of R-TGoNU in February 2020, an increase in spontaneous returns has been recorded, alongside a corresponding increase in HLP issues. Equitable access to HLP remains a pivotal requirement for peacebuilding and recovery in post-conflict South Sudan. Inter-communal land and resource conflicts rooted in access, ownership and usage threaten peacebuilding and stabilization efforts. Development of land tenure policy, review of associated legal frameworks, and installation and operationalizing of land administration structures at sub-national levels are all important post-conflict priorities that are essential to identifying durable solutions in resettling IDPs and refugees, and ex-combatants. Securing HLP rights that enable livelihoods and addressing HLP grievances/disputes will also contribute to establishing the rule of law, which in turn produces conducive environmentsfor returns, investment, poverty reduction and development.

Attention to HLP issues by the highest levels of South Sudanese authorities and the Humanitarian Country Team (HCT) demonstrates the commitment of the Government to fulfil its responsibilities and that of the international community in terms of playing a supporting role. This covers activities aimed at creating a conducive environment for returns and includes responses to HLP issues that mitigate the potential for returns to exacerbate tensions over scarce resources. It also establishes mechanisms to identify legal and/or community-based solutions to resolve HLP disputes.

There are numerous issues that continue to undermine the full realisation of HLP rights for the people of South Sudan and HLP is recognized as a growing key protection concern across the country. The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated some of the risks associated with HLP issues in several areas of the country. The process of redesignating PoC sites into IDP camps, i.e. transferring responsibility from UNMISS to the Government of South Sudan, has created further risks associated with HLP issues, including issues regarding established IDP camps. Voluntary return and relocation for IDPs faces multiple issues connected to both HLP rights and wider security. The HLP Technical Working Group (HLP TWG) strives to ensure the integration of HLP rights and concerns in humanitarian responses, and to ensure that key affected populations are supported. This note summarizes the key HLP challenges in South Sudan and provides recommendations for various stakeholders to better inform advocacy and programming.