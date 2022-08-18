Honouring aid workers, the Humanitarian Coordinator calls for joint action to address humanitarian crisis in South Sudan and an end to attacks against civilians and humanitarians

(Juba, 18 August 2022) On the eve of World Humanitarian Day, Ms. Sara Beysolow Nyanti, Humanitarian Coordinator in South Sudan, called for a joint action to address the humanitarian crisis in South Sudan and an immediate end to attacks against civilians and humanitarian workers.

“It takes a village to raise a child. In the same way, it takes an array of partners to support crisis-affected people. We need urgent collective efforts to help the vulnerable population in South Sudan,” stated Sara Nyanti. The Humanitarian Coordinator expressed gratitude, appreciations and respect to the aid workers, communities, local authorities and first responders that provide life-saving assistance to thousands of people experiencing dire humanitarian needs. “I commend the humanitarian workers and all those risking their own lives to alleviate the suffering and save the lives of others,” she added.

South Sudan continues to be the most violent context for aid workers, followed by Afghanistan and Syria. Five humanitarian workers were killed in the line of duty in South Sudan since the beginning of 2022. Across the country, humanitarian workers, and overwhelmingly national humanitarian workers, are affected by the impact of armed violence, bureaucratic impediments, and targeted violence. 232 incidents related to humanitarian access constraints were reported between 1 January and 30 July this year. To date in 2022, the areas where humanitarian access constraints were the highest experienced were Jonglei and Central Equatoria which account for 40% of all reported incidents since the beginning of the year.

People across the country, especially women and girls, face many protection risks including conflict- related and gender-based sexual violence, armed violence, crimes, abductions, and destruction of properties. These critical protection risks are compounded by rule of law and access to justice deficits. “Impunity is a perpetuating factor and a driver of conflict and insecurity. There is an urgent need to bring perpetrators to justice. We need strengthened joint action, multidimensional dialogue, and engagement to address this,” stated Ms. Nyanti. “All armed factions must immediately cease targeting civilians, humanitarian personnel and their assets. Impunity must end,” she added.

As the crisis in South Sudan continues, the humanitarian community and partners step up to respond every day by providing food and livelihood support, health, nutrition and clean water, protection services and emergency education to millions of women, children and men. “I would like to highlight and honour the humanitarians, especially women, who work tirelessly on the frontlines in most difficult environment, trying to reach thousands of crisis-affected people,” said Ms. Nyanti. “On this day, we come together to pay tribute to all responders supporting people in need of humanitarian assistance, and we should do so every other day,” she added.

About World Humanitarian Day

In 2008, the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution designating 19 August as World Humanitarian Day. Each year on 19 August, World Humanitarian Day advocates for the survival, well-being and dignity of people affected by crises, and for the safety and security of aid workers.

