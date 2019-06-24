Helpdesk Report: K4D - Extremism, Violent Extremism and Terrorism (EVET) in South Sudan

Anna Louise Strachan

Independent Consultant

22 February 2019

1. Summary

In 2011, at the time of South Sudan’s independence, there were fears that the country would become a home to violent extremists.1 However, there is consensus in the literature that levels of violent extremism (VE) in the country are low at present. It is however noteworthy that there are many definitions of extremism and violent extremism. For the purposes of this report, emphasis is placed on extremism and terrorism in the context of the global threat of extremism and terrorism, rather than on ethnic extremism in South Sudan. This is due to the difficulty of distinguishing genuine political grievances from extremist ideology, as the lines between the two are often blurred in South Sudan.

The key findings from the literature are: