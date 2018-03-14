14 Mar 2018

HAC: South Sudanese camps in White Nile stable in food and housing

Report
from Sudanese News Agency
Published on 11 Mar 2018 View Original

Kosti, White Nile, 11 March (SUNA) - The Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid, in the White Nile state, Abdul Gawi Hamid, said the camps of the southern Sudanese who entered the country and stayed in his region, are stable on food, security and housing requirements.

He said food and humanitarian assistance convoys are steadily reaching the camps in the state in Salam and Jabalain localities, near the borders with South Sudan, in line with presidential directive issued to the commission.

Hamid pointed out in statement to the Sudan news agency that work has started in paving the roads linking Kosti to Kuwait in the border areas with south Sudan, to help transport relief and humanitarian assistance, funded by the World Food Programme.

The road will help facilitate transportation of humanitarian assistance and the movement of persons from and to the south during h rainy season while at the same time providing infrastructure that would help the local community and the hosted communities from South Sudan.

Ma/ma

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Field usage and mobile access on the rise: ReliefWeb in 2017

There are stories behind numbers, and we can learn a lot by looking at ReliefWeb analytics trends in 2017.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.