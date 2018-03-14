HAC: South Sudanese camps in White Nile stable in food and housing

Kosti, White Nile, 11 March (SUNA) - The Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid, in the White Nile state, Abdul Gawi Hamid, said the camps of the southern Sudanese who entered the country and stayed in his region, are stable on food, security and housing requirements.

He said food and humanitarian assistance convoys are steadily reaching the camps in the state in Salam and Jabalain localities, near the borders with South Sudan, in line with presidential directive issued to the commission.

Hamid pointed out in statement to the Sudan news agency that work has started in paving the roads linking Kosti to Kuwait in the border areas with south Sudan, to help transport relief and humanitarian assistance, funded by the World Food Programme.

The road will help facilitate transportation of humanitarian assistance and the movement of persons from and to the south during h rainy season while at the same time providing infrastructure that would help the local community and the hosted communities from South Sudan.

Ma/ma