Guit Town Rapid Site Assessment (August 2019)

The DRC Roving CCCM team covers priority Beyond Bentiu Response (BBR) counties within Greater Unity State; Rubkona, Guit and Koch. The team carries out CCCM activities using an area based approach, working through the CCCM cluster to disseminate information.

Guit town is located 36km South-East of Rubkona town. Activities in Guit town on 22nd August 2019 included a multi-sector needs assessment in the area, identification of collective centres, IDP and returnee update, meetings with local authorities and community representatives. Guit town was chosen for an assessment given its’ importance as a state headquarters and expansion ofservice provision in the lastyear.

For more information, contact Anna Salvarli anna.salvarli@drc.ngo and Ezekiel Duol ezekiel.william@drc.ngo