30 Aug 2019

Guit Town Rapid Site Assessment (August 2019)

Infographic
from Danish Refugee Council, European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations, UN High Commissioner for Refugees, CCCM Cluster
Published on 19 Aug 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (219.64 KB)

Current Context

The DRC Roving CCCM team covers priority Beyond Bentiu Response (BBR) counties within Greater Unity State; Rubkona, Guit and Koch. The team carries out CCCM activities using an area based approach, working through the CCCM cluster to disseminate information.

Guit town is located 36km South-East of Rubkona town. Activities in Guit town on 22nd August 2019 included a multi-sector needs assessment in the area, identification of collective centres, IDP and returnee update, meetings with local authorities and community representatives. Guit town was chosen for an assessment given its’ importance as a state headquarters and expansion ofservice provision in the lastyear.

For more information, contact Anna Salvarli anna.salvarli@drc.ngo and Ezekiel Duol ezekiel.william@drc.ngo

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.