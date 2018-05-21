21 May 2018

Guidelines for Inpatient Management of Severe Acute Malnutrition

Report
from UN Children's Fund, Government of the Republic of South Sudan
Published on 01 Jan 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (22.96 MB)

1.0 Background

In-patient therapeutic programme (ITP) is an important component of the overall integrated approach of managing acute malnutrition in the country. These guidelines provide practical and easy-to-follow guidance based on current evidence and best practices in the integrated management of SAM. The guidelines focus on management of SAM in children 6-59 months with medical complications in inpatient care. Infants under 6 months with SAM follow a specific treatment protocol. A separate section addresses the management of SAM in inpatient care in older age groups (i.e., older children ages 5-9 years, adolescents‟ ages 10-18 years, and adults over 18 years) and elderly in context of HIV/AIDS, Tuberculosis, Kala azar or malignancies. The guidelines will be used alongside those for Community Management of Acute Malnutrition (CMAM).

1.1 Introduction

Malnutrition comprises both under and over nutrition. Undernutrition is a composite form of a deficiency in nutrient intake and/or absorption in the body. There are four forms of undernutrition: acute malnutrition, stunting, underweight and micronutrient deficiencies. The four forms can appear isolated or in combination but most often they overlap in one child or in a population. Undernutrition is identified through anthropometric indicators5 and clinical signs.

There are four common anthropometric nutrition indicators: mid-upper arm circumference (MUAC) and weight-for-height (WFH), which are used to assess wasting; height-for-age (HFA), which is used to assess stunting; and weight-for-age (WFA), which is used to assess underweight. There are two forms of acute malnutrition:

  • SAM, or severe acute malnutrition, is defined by the presence of bilateral pitting oedema or severe wasting, and other clinical signs such as poor appetite. A child with SAM is highly vulnerable and has a high risk of death.

  • MAM, or moderate acute malnutrition, is defined by moderate wasting.

The following terms are used to describe the clinical manifestations of SAM

  • Non Oedematous malnutrition, characterized by severe wasting of fat and muscle, which the body breaks down for energy, leaving „skin and bones‟

  • Oedematous malnutrition, characterized essentially by bilateral pitting oedema (usually starting in the feet and legs) and may spread all over the body if not treated, accompanied by a skin rash and/or changes in hair colour (greyish or reddish)

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.