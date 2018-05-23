Guidelines for food products validated by Ministry of Trade, Industry and East African Community Affairs in order to facilitate Import and Export of food product to South Sudan

JUBA, 22 May 2018 – the Government of Japan and UNIDO welcome Ministry of Industry, Trade and EAC, having developed a set of import and export guidelines for goods, including processed foods and food products.

The guidelines, presented today for validation at an event in Juba, were prepared under UNIDO’s project “Increased resilience and self-help capacities for reconstruction of livelihoods and sustained nutritional food security in South Sudan” funded by the Government of Japan. The project, worth around USD 500,000, commenced in April 2017.

The Government of Japan continues to demonstrate a strong commitment for Humanitarian, Capacity Building, and Development projects in South Sudan. As one of such examples, UNIDO project mentioned above targets to strengthen self-help capacities of South Sudanese citizens, promote employment opportunities for young people and women, and demonstrate a variety of business activities, including agro and food processing and micro-enterprise trade. The new guidelines will serve the interests of importers, exporters, regulators, local businesses and consumers and provide them with an overview of international trade standards for food to be imported into and exported from South Sudan.

They also have an overview of the commercial food importing and exporting process for local businesses, information on key South Sudan trade facilitation institutions and the role they play in relation to trade facilitation.

The guidelines offer information on step-by-step procedures and processes, including customs declarations and documentation, ways of dealing with food imports and export procedures, as well as duties, tariffs and taxes.

It is expected that the guideline will have a tangible impact on South Sudan’s trade by standardizing its product exchange procedures. They will facilitate trade by assuring that the country’s imports and exports comply with regulations and by simplifing the process of trade. Further contacts:

Ms. Kabege Juliet, Industrial Development Officer/ Food Systems and Nutrition Division, UNIDO; J.Kabege@unido.org

Mr Takanobu Nakahara, Head of Cooperation/ Humanitarian Section, Embassy of Japan in South Sudan; takanobu.nakahara@mofa.go.jp