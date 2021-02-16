Guidance from the Housing Land and Property Technical Working Group on COVID-19 - May 2020

Housing, Land and Property (HLP) rights continue to be a key protection issue across South Sudan. The HLP Technical Working Group strives to ensure the integration of HLP rights, concerns, and responses to ensure that key affected populations are supported. As such, the HLP TWG recognises that the current exceptional global emergency of COVID-19 is likely to significantly impact HLP in South Sudan in a number of ways. This short note therefore summarises key challenges, priority actions, and recommendations from the HLP TWG for the information and action of affected agencies. For further questions please contact the HLP TWG via Thiago Söthe sothe@unhcr.org and Anna Salvarli anna.salvarli@drc.ngo .

Key HLP Challenges in Light of COVID-19

Increased risk of evictions: In urban and peri-urban areas, the HLP TWG have identified an increased risk of evictions of individuals and HHs – most likely in two ways. Firstly, country-wide restrictions to movement and trading has occurred across South Sudan, resulting in reduced income for many HHs. Reduced income, leading to failure to pay rent, could lead to evictions in a number of instances in locations such as Juba. Secondly, IDPs living in abandoned or unused buildings, may be at increased risk of eviction as owners try to mitigate an outbreak of COVID-19. IDPs are often not given much notice of eviction, are already vulnerable HHs, and may lack means or opportunity to challenge the eviction or find an alternative place to stay.

Potential increase in HLP disputes in areas of return or relocation: With the recognised increased risk of COVID-19 in congested locations, South Sudanese refugees in neighbouring counties and IDPs living in PoC or other displacement sites may try to return or relocation to less congested areas. HHs choosing to leave displacement sites due to an increased risk of COVID-19 are therefore likely to either return to areas of origin or habitual residence, or choose to relocate to a third location, prematurely. In a number of instances, this is likely to mean HHs arrive to areas with no HLP, with destroyed HLP, or with others occupying their HLP. Given the emergency nature of the COVID-19 situation and restrictions on humanitarian agencies, this also means full HLP assessments or other activities will not be always possible.