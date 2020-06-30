Greater Kapoeta Market Assessment: Kapoeta South County, Eastern Equatoria State, South Sudan, February 2020

Introduction

As cash is increasingly considered as a delivery modality in the South Sudan response, there is a growing need for humanitarian organizations and decision makers to understand market dynamics. As an area of limited agricultural production traditionally dominated by cattle and livestock rearing, populations are dependent upon markets for a variety of goods. However, little is known about market structures in Greater Kapoeta.

To fill this information gap, REACH carried out a market assessment in Kapoeta Town, Kapoeta South county which consisted of two focus group discussions (FGDs) with trade unions, three FGDs with consumers, as well as direct observation and six additional qualitative key informant (KI) interviews with traders. This location was chosen given its importance to the overall market system in the region, as well as to reflect market access dynamics throughout Greater Kapoeta. Primary data collection took place from 5 to 8 February 2020.