Greater Kapoeta Climate Impact & Displacement Profile, Eastern Equatoria State, South Sudan (March 2022)

Context & Methodology

Throughout 2021, satellite data captured irregular and less than typical rainfall in Kapoeta East and North, indicating climate shocks and likely negative effects on harvest and livestock.1 Field reports and data from REACH’s Area of Knowledge (AoK) data collection also indicated high levels of food insecurity in Kapoeta East and North, likely caused by the reported climate shocks.2 In January 2022, media and field reports, highlighted a large movement of people from Kapoeta East County to Kapoeta North, due to lack of food and water.3,4 Responding to the information gap on conditions of food insecurity and distress migration across Greater Kapoeta, REACH conducted a qualitative assessment to better understand the impacts of recent climate shocks on affected populations, as well as coping strategies and barriers.

REACH visited eight locations within Kapoeta East, Kapoeta North and Kapoeta South counties in March 2022. Locations were selected from each county with purposive sampling of locations where recent displacement was reported either to or from the area. REACH conducted ten focus group discussions (FGDs) on climate impacts and nine FGDs on climate displacement, which included participatory mapping exercises. Two remote FGDs were also conducted in Kapoeta Town with participants visiting from Kauto Payam in Kapoeta East.

FGDs were divided into male and female groups for each data collection location, and into displaced and non-displaced groups where relevant. Six key informant interviews (KIIs) were conducted with local leaders and NGO representatives with knowledge of Greater Kapoeta and humanitarian conditions of communities. Additionally, REACH conducted infrastructure mapping of water points in the assessed settlements. This assessment did not assess all potentially relevant locations and used a qualitative methodology, and as such, findings are indicative only.