Greater Kapoeta Cattle Migration and Cholera Transmission Brief: Greater Kapoeta, Eastern Equatoria State, South Sudan, March 2018
Introduction
In April 2017, cases of cholera surfaced in Kapoeta North County, and rapidly spread to the rest of the Greater Kapoeta area (Kapoeta South, East and North Counties).1 The spread of cholera across the area occured in the late dry season (November-May), a time where the area’s pastoralist communities are getting ready to leave seasonal grazing lands toward their home settlements. A lack of information on cattle migration patterns impeded access of livesaving assistance to many cattle camps and pastoralist communities. To inform future humanitarian response to crisis affected populations in the Greater Kapoeta area, REACH conducted an assessment of cattle migration patterns and dynamics. REACH looked at whether or not these influenced the spread of the disease and the effectiveness of the response during the cholera outbreak in the Greater Kapoeta area in 2017.
Six focus group discussions (FGDs) involving participatory mapping were conducted with 48 pastoralists at the livestock market in Kapoeta Town between February 20th and March 8th.
Participants were selected based on their areas of origin (near Kuron, Nanyangachor and Narus, in Kapoeta East, Riwoto and Nakwa in Kapoeta North and Machi in Kapoeta South). Nine key informant interviews (KIIs) were conducted with non-governemental organisations (NGOs) and with local authorities involved in the 2017 cholera response.2 Findings are indicative only.
Key Findings
- The 2017 cholera outbreak affected the Greater Kapoeta area at the very end of the dry season when pastoralists were leaving swampy areas toward settlements all across the territory, creating the conditions for a rapid spread of cholera. Toward the late dry season, pastoralists tend to be highly concentrated around scarce water sources in camps where open defecation is widespread and WASH infrastructure is not available.3
- Humanitarian access to cholera-affected pastoralist communities of the Greater Kapoeta area was impeded by poor road infrastructure compounded by the rainy season onset, insecurity, mistrust as well as lack of information regarding cattle migration routes and areas of large seasonal cattle concentration.
- The number of cholera cases in cattle camps, especially in hard to reach areas of Kapoeta East, were likely underreported due to difficulty to access health centres, as well as misconceptions regarding the importance of seeking cholera treatment.