Greater Kapoeta Cattle Migration and Cholera Transmission Brief: Greater Kapoeta, Eastern Equatoria State, South Sudan, March 2018

Introduction

In April 2017, cases of cholera surfaced in Kapoeta North County, and rapidly spread to the rest of the Greater Kapoeta area (Kapoeta South, East and North Counties).1 The spread of cholera across the area occured in the late dry season (November-May), a time where the area’s pastoralist communities are getting ready to leave seasonal grazing lands toward their home settlements. A lack of information on cattle migration patterns impeded access of livesaving assistance to many cattle camps and pastoralist communities. To inform future humanitarian response to crisis affected populations in the Greater Kapoeta area, REACH conducted an assessment of cattle migration patterns and dynamics. REACH looked at whether or not these influenced the spread of the disease and the effectiveness of the response during the cholera outbreak in the Greater Kapoeta area in 2017.

Six focus group discussions (FGDs) involving participatory mapping were conducted with 48 pastoralists at the livestock market in Kapoeta Town between February 20th and March 8th.

Participants were selected based on their areas of origin (near Kuron, Nanyangachor and Narus, in Kapoeta East, Riwoto and Nakwa in Kapoeta North and Machi in Kapoeta South). Nine key informant interviews (KIIs) were conducted with non-governemental organisations (NGOs) and with local authorities involved in the 2017 cholera response.2 Findings are indicative only.

Key Findings