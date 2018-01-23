23 Jan 2018

Gok community to urge unconditional disarmament of civil population

Report
from UN Mission in South Sudan
Published on 23 Jan 2018 View Original

The community of Gok in the Greater Lakes area has decided to urge its civilian residents to unconditionally hand over their guns to help ensure durable peace prevails in the region.

The decision was one of the outcomes at a dialogue intended to sensitize communities about the current state of emergency and disarmament in the area, following an announcement by the president of South Sudan.

The forum proactively brought together state authorities, chiefs, women and youths to discuss nimble, robust and practical ways forward in the wake of the presidential announcement.

Morris Magai, on behalf of the youth in the community, urged the state and traditional leadership to inform the civil population about the consequences the residents may face if they oppose the disarmament exercise.

“You the leaders and civil society organizations have a very important role to play in educating the general public about the practical implications of this state of emergency and disarmament,”, Magai stressed.

Civil Affairs Officer Mr. Benjamin Makur Mabor, a civil affairs officer serving the United Nations Mission in South Sudan, added that the peacekeeping mission is working hard with the people in the young nation to protect civilians and build durable peace.

