Going the extra mile to bring rehabilitation to isolated populations

New Fangak is a remote area of South Sudan surrounded by rivers and wetlands. Many villages are only accessible by boat or plane and the majority of the population of 26,000 are agro-pastoralists.

Reaching the most isolated populations

Humanity & Inclusion’s team of rehabilitation specialists, known as the ‘Flying Team’ travels to some of the most remote areas of South Sudan, like New Fangak, to better understand the needs of the community and how HI may be able to provide relevant services.

The Flying Team conducts focus groups with members of the community to hear about their concerns and issues linked to health, disability, and rehabilitation. In New Fangak, many people mentioned that polio-like symptoms were prevalent within the population as, historically, the area was cut off from access to vaccinations. The first polio vaccination began just three years ago.

In Tonga, our team found that people with disabilities lacked access to services due to social stigmas and a lack of mobility aids such as crutches, wheelchairs, and walkers.

Prevention of disabilities

The Flying Team conducts a range of training sessions on measures to prevent disabilities and how to include basic rehabilitation procedures. In New Fangak, they worked with 19 health workers from six different organizations and health facilities. This was the first training on the subject of disability and rehabilitation that participants had ever received.

Training is an important step in building awareness and capacity throughout the more remote locations of South Sudan. Humanity & Inclusion’s Flying Team will continue to visit these locations and offer specialized support and services through awarness raising campaigns, capacity building workshops, and training sessions. Our goal is to ensure no one is left behind, no matter where they may live.