Gogrial West and East Rapid Assessment: Warrap State, South Sudan, September 2021

Key Findings

Insecurity has continued to drive large-scale displacement from Tonj North into Gogrial East and West counties throughout 2021. This has prevented internally displaced persons (IDPs) from accessing their land throughout the cultivation cycle, and has resulted in populations converging on Payam and Boma headquarters. Findings suggest that the majority of IDPs have been unable to harvest, and that most are relying on casual labour for better-off host community members. IDPs have limited access to cattle and the situation is unlikely to improve in the near future.

Flooding has led to substantive losses to crop production and depleted food stocks. Displacement to populated areas has further placed substantial pressure on host community food stocks, which are reportedly expected to be exhausted 2-3 months after harvest in October. FGD participants commonly reported concerns about low productivity due to higher-than-usual rainfall and the possibility of further damage to crops if rainfall were to continue.

Mass displacement has placed substantial pressure on water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH), health and nutrition facilities in the areas of displacement, particularly in Mayom Biang Boma, Phataun East where IDPs from Awul Payam in Tonj North have reportedly been displaced.

Findings suggest that markets are functioning across the two counties, and that IDPs are able to purchase food items. Kuajok market is the largest market in the region and roads remained accessible at the time of data collection.