Global Report on Food Crises 2019 - Regional Focus on the Intergovernmental Authority On Development (IGAD) Member States

Sep 2019 This regional report on food crises is the first for the region and highlights the plight of millions of people experiencing acute levels of food insecurity in seven countries in the Intergovernmental Authority for Development (IGAD) region. It serves as an important milestone towards delivering IGAD’s commitment to fight acute hunger and malnutrition in the region.

Despite some impressive advances in the region – in terms of peace and security, economic growth, innovation and infrastructure – armed conflict and economic crises, as well as climate-induced disasters, continued to drive hunger and food insecurity across the region in 2018.

Food insecurity presents a major barrier to the development of the region and hampers sustainable growth for its people. In addition to satisfying people’s nutritional needs, food security provides the basis upon which peace and security can prevail and economic growth emerge.

The report highlights the number of people who experienced acute food insecurity requiring urgent food, nutrition and livelihoods assistance across seven IGAD countries in 2018. It also elaborates on the key drivers of food insecurity, thus pointing the way towards solutions that can rebuild lives and livelihoods.