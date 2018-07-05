05 Jul 2018

Generating Sustainable Livelihoods and Leadership for Peace in South Sudan: Lessons from the Ground

Report
from DanChurchAid, Agency for Co-operation and Research in Development, Government of the Netherlands, Centre for Conflict Resolution
Published on 30 Jun 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (514.26 KB)

Introduction

The Centre for Conflict Resolution (CCR), Cape Town, South Africa, is implementing a five-year project (September 2016–August 2021) on “Generating Sustainable Livelihoods and Leadership for Peace in South Sudan” as part of a consortium of three organisations, also including the Agency for Cooperation and Research in Development (ACORD) and DanChurchAid (DCA). Th e long-term goal of the project is to address the political and socio-economic root causes of armed confl ict and instability in South Sudan. The project is funded by the Addressing Root Causes (ARC) Fund of the government of the Netherlands.

Following two long civil wars between 1956 and 2005, South Sudan, with a population of about 13 million, became an independent state on 9 July 2011. After independence, the country’s socio-economic challenges were enormous, and unresolved political tensions plunged the country into civil conflict in December 2013, in which an estimated 50,000 civilians have lost their lives, and about 2.3 million people have been internally displaced. 1 Despite a peace agreement, mediated by the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) and signed by the warring parties in August 2015, prospects for peace faded, with fighting erupting in Juba between government and opposition forces in July 2016. Although a ceasefire is in place, tensions have continued, and the renewed conflict in 2013 and 2016 has exacerbated the socio-economic and political challenges that face South Sudan. The country remains the fastest-growing and largest refugee situation in Africa, with an estimated 3.1 million South Sudanese refugees projected to be hosted by six neighbouring countries by the end of 2018. 2 Within South Sudan, more than half the population (7.6 million people) are in need of humanitarian assistance as a result of the continuing civil war.

Four major inter-related causes of conflict and instability have been identified by the consortium, which are being addressed through the ARC project: food insecurity, youth disengagement, tensions and mistrust, and lack of effective conflict resolution mechanisms. The project seeks to empower local community leaders, civil society, and peacebuilding actors to contribute directly and sustainably to a culture of peace and respect for human rights in five states in South Sudan: Imatong, Jonglei, Jubek, Kapoeta, and Terekeka. A key underlying premise of the project is that local communities in South Sudan will be better equipped to prevent and manage the consequences of conflicts and economic shocks if interventions address both humanitarian and development issues.

This is the first in a series of five policy briefs that seek to promote wider and better understanding of the challenges faced by local communities in the project target locations, and to disseminate the lessons learned, while encouraging bench-marking of best practices. It is based on consultations with beneficiaries as well as the experiences of, and lessons learned from, three CCR capacity-building training workshops, as well as activities undertaken by ACORD and DCA, in project locations between September 2016 and March 2018. Bringing together community leaders representing traditional and religious institutions, women and youth structures, local government authorities, as well as civil society actors, the Centre’s three workshops were conducted – in collaboration with its local implementation partner, Manna Development Agency (MADA) – in Kapoeta South (Kapoeta state) on 18–21 July 2017; Terekeka (Terekeka state) on 24–29 July 2017; and Ikotos (Imatong state) on 15–19 January 2018. Project implementation includes a robust learning agenda, with a view to sharing valuable lessons from the ground, not only with the consortium’s development partners in South Sudan, but also with those working in other fragile contexts and with key relevant decision-makers in the Netherlands and elsewhere.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.