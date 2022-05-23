Gender Informed Needs Assessment Report in South Sudan

The analysis and assessment for this Gender Informed Assessment Report investigated the roles girls associated with armed forces and groups play in conflict in the project's areas in South Sudan, along with their experiences before and after leaving the groups.

While the study focused on the roles of girls, the roles boys play, with specific focus on labour distribution, was also factored into the report.

The research was conducted in coordination with the Focusing on Children with Unmet Child Protection Needs in South Sudan (FOCUS) Project funded by the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ).