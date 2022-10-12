Gender in Brief: South Sudan

Gaining independence in 2011, South Sudan experienced renewed conflicts in 2013 and 2016 which have significantly undermined the development gains achieved since the independence and worsened the humanitarian situation. There are more than 60 ethnic groups and 80 local languages in South Sudan, and distinctions of ethnicity, language, religion, social class and rural or urban way of life cut across the society resulting in different gender relations even within the same ethnic group.

Gender relations in South Sudan are shaped by the social and economic realities of being one of the world’s poorest countries and by decades of conflict.