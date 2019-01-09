Fuel-Efficient Stove Endline Report - Bentiu PoC Site: November 2017 - March 2018

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

IOM S-NFI M&E team conducted an endline assessment in April 2018 with the objective of measuring changes achieved in comparison to baseline assessment conducted in December 2017 prior to FES full-scale roll out. Key areas of measurement was to assess improvement in the living conditions of the protected IDPs through reduction of smoke pollution, reduction in safety risks, increase women’s participation in camp activities, decrease time spent outside collecting fuel and reduction in firewood consumption. For the endline, quantitative and qualitative data collection methods were used, the same tools used for the baseline assessment that was developed with extensive desk review and consultations to define key indicators in designing data collection tools. The endline assessment was conducted in sector two to five of Bentiu PoC site. Quantitative data was collected from a total of 84 households randomly selected respondents, the majority of respondents being direct or indirect beneficiaries of the project were actively engaged in the project cycle. Qualitative data was collected from five key informants comprising of relevant stakeholders and community leadership groups, and three focus group discussions from participants across the sectors. Observations were also undertaken to assess the availability and utilization of the FES.

Based on comparing findings of the baseline and endline, the immediate impact of the fuel efficient stoves are positive. 93% of respondents state that money was saved as a result of using the new stove. Women use less fuel and are able to save money. However, because of the increase of fuel prices, money that some women (according to FGD) would have otherwise saved are being spent on fuel. Frequency of fuel collection has decreased. Those who collect fuel everyday has dropped from 7% to 1%, those who are going out six times a week dropped from 17% to 6%, and those going out five times a week from 23% to 8%. Usage and satisfaction levels are high with 98% of respondents stating they use the stove, and 99% are satisfied with the FES. The main reasons behind satisfaction are attributed to the efficiency of the stoves in cooking the meals, in consuming less fuel and producing less smoke. Respondents consider that the usage of FES as opposed to former stoves exposes them less to risks of fire-hazards. The well-insulated construction of the FES enables firewood and embers to remain inside the stove and the exterior of the stove does not get hot reducing likelihood of burns by children. The perceived ‘high likelihood’ of the stove causing fire incidents has decreased from 71% with the old stove to 0% with the new stove. The number of children burnt have reduced from 45% to 10%. Smoke pollution has significantly reduced with 99% of respondents stating their FES is producing less smoke. This in turn, has a positive effect on the overall health and well being of Benitu inhabitants - since smoke can easily travel from one accommodation to the next. Resilience and sustainability of the project can be measured through the findings of the skills-transfer with 96% of respondents stating that they are able to build FES, that 95% of them can teach someone how to build the FES and 92% are capable of maintaining and repairing their own stove. An impact evaluation six months after project completion is to evaluate the extent to which the immediate outcomes from this endline are maintained.