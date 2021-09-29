Food and Nutrition Security Resilience Programme Newsletter, 2nd Quarter 2021 – Issue #2

The Food and Nutrition Security Resilience Programme (FNS-REPRO) newsletter series highlights progress, results and promotes knowledge sharing and lessons learned in the implementation of the programme.

The second issue highlights progress in the geographic scale-up to reach more beneficiaries and strengthening conflict-sensitive programming and implementation along the humanitarian-development-peace nexus in Somalia, South Sudan and the Sudan.

FNS-REPRO is funded by the Government of the Netherlands.