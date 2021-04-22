Food and Nutrition Security Resilience Programme Newsletter, 1st Quarter 2021 – Issue #1

Building food system resilience in protracted crises

The COVID-19 pandemic presents a compounding threat on existing crises – such as conflict, natural disasters, climate change, animal and plant pest and diseases – that are already stressing our food systems and triggering food insecurity around the globe.

Through the generous financial support of the Government of the Netherlands, FNS-REPRO will show that it is possible to make significant gains and build resilience in the most vulnerable and complex environments. Implemented in partnership with the Wageningen University and Research Centre, the programme’s design and evidence-based approach allows usto set examples of building food system resilience in protracted crises, showing that there is hope for the most vulnerable in a global context of increasing food insecurity.

Follow our progress and enjoy the read.

Dominique Burgeon

Director ad interim

FAO Office for Emergencies and Resilience