Food and Nutrition Security Resilience Programme, Multidimensional context analysis in South Sudan, 2021

Introduction

The Food and Nutrition Security Resilience Programme (FNS-REPRO), funded by the government of The Netherlands, addresses the cause-effect relationship between conflict and food insecurity. This four-year programme is designed to strengthen the resilience of food systems for food and nutrition security in conflictaffected regions of the Horn of Africa (Somaliland, South Sudan and the Sudan).

The proposed project target areas were identified based on a set of criteria and analyses undertaken during proposal development. Further in-depth analysis during the inception phase of FNS-REPRO is necessary to inform area-based interventions. The additional analyses are expected to create a common understanding of the context – and the challenges and opportunities therein – and will inform or co-create design approaches and operational responses, thereby also strengthening the FNS-REPRO learning agenda and evidence-based programming.