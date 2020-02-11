11 Feb 2020

Floods in East and Central Africa - Central Emergency Response Fund support in 2019-2020 (As of 11 February 2020)

Infographic
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 11 Feb 2020
preview
Download PDF (450.2 KB)

Between June and December 2019, heavy rainfall across several countries in East and Central Africa led to severe flooding and landslides, leaving more than 2.1 million people in urgent need of assistance in Djibouti, Kenya, Republic of Congo, Somalia, South Sudan and Uganda.

In response, CERF allocated US$40 million between December 2019 and January 2020, allowing partners in the six countries to deliver life-saving aid targeting 1.5 million people, including food, water, shelter and improved protection, sanitation, health and nutrition services.

Partners in Republic of Congo, South Sudan and Somalia received the highest amounts for flood responses from CERF since 2015.

In Somalia and South Sudan, CERF allocations were closely coordinated with allocations from Country-Based Pooled Funds which are also managed by OCHA.

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs:
To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.