Floods, Displacement and Violence in South Sudan

Internal Displacement in 2021

Climatic distress and environmental degradation are driving up the number of internally displaced people (IDPs) around the world. Countries in dark green have the highest numbers. According to Crisis Group’s analysis, in 2021, 88 per cent of displacement due to disasters occurred in countries experiencing conflict and crisis. In some cases, displacement leads to deadly violence, as in the Horn of Africa, where – in combination with conflict, weak governance and the absence of basic services – it has increased instability.

The Horn is experiencing several weather hazards simultaneously, including a historic drought in its east and record floods in South Sudan, both of which are expected to continue at least through the end of 2022.

