Flooding Situation Report Inter-Cluster Coordination Group As of 18 December 2020

This report is produced by OCHA South Sudan on behalf of the Inter-Cluster Coordination Group (ICCG). It covers the period from 1 July to 18 December 2020.

HIGHLIGHTS

An estimated 1,042,000 people have been affected by floods in South Sudan. Jonglei State and the Greater Pibor Administrative Area are the worst affected (a total of 495,000 people affected).

Flood-affected people’s urgent needs include food and livelihood support, emergency shelter and non-food items (ES/NFI), and water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH), health and protection services.

Flood-response activities have been considerably constrained by persistent heavy rains, infrastructure damage and reduced physical accessibility and insecurity.

There is an urgent need for additional logistic support with dedicated air assets and riverine transport to transport cargo to multiple locations prioritized for flood response.

The COVID-19 emergency response has depleted ES/NFI and WASH core pipeline stocks, resulting in delayed flood response and an urgent need to replenish core pipelines.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Abnormally heavy rainfall from July to October led to the overflow of the Nile, Pibor, Sobat, Lol and other rivers as well as inland flooding, mainly in the eastern and central parts of South Sudan. The flooding caused large-scale displacement of people and cattle and damaged/destroyed crops and property. An estimated 1,042,000 people were affected by floods in eight out of ten states and one administrative area in South Sudan between July and December 2020. Of those people affected, an estimated 480,000 were displaced. Jonglei and Greater Pibor Administrative Area has been the worst affected (495,000 people), followed by Lakes (147,000 people), Unity (126,000), Upper Nile (76,000), Warrap (60,000), Western Equatoria (53,000), Central Equatoria (40,000) and Northern Bahr-el-Ghazal (15,000).

Humanitarian organizations conducted 41 multi-cluster initial rapid needs assessments (IRNA) between July and December to assess the impact of flooding on affected people and identify their key immediate needs. Most of the flood-affected counties have now been reached with aid. A multi-cluster response is complimenting the response in many counties, especially by the ES/NFI, WASH and health clusters.

A total of 13 ‘priority 1’ counties were initially identified, and 267,000 flood-displaced people were targeted with lifesaving assistance in the first phase. An additional 178,000 displaced people were then targeted for emergency flood response in 22 ‘priority 2’ counties. Women and children were identified as among the most affected.

The ICCG approach enabled a first phase flood emergency response package, consisting of a variety of commodities and services provided by clusters to support affected households: mosquito nets, plastic sheets, rubber ropes, face masks, aqua tabs, PUR sachets, collapsible jerry cans, filter cloth and soap, fishing kits, general food distribution and lean season support and dignity kits for women and girls. At the same time, health facilities are being replenished with essential supplies. Additional support has been directed towards emergency repair and rehabilitation of dykes along densely populated areas in Bor South and Twic East counties. A second phase is planned to restore affected community services, including oral cholera vaccination campaigns in Pibor and Bor South as a preventive measure and to complement WASH infrastructure improvement measures such as the sanitation of boreholes, and the repair of degraded or damaged schools and health facility latrines.