Flood risk for South Sudan’s 2022 rainy season

By Seth Caldwell
South Sudan has experienced extreme flooding over the past three years, with 835,000 people affected by flooding in 2021 alone. In this article, we highlight the exploratory work the Centre has done related to flood forecasting in South Sudan and bring to the fore the high risk of extreme flooding in 2022 based on this analysis.
