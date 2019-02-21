Five years of war: Five things to know about South Sudan

In December 2013, fighting broke out in South Sudan, crippling the young nation just two years after independence.

“I had to flee my home at the beginning of the crisis in 2013, because of the violence. I have been displaced ever since,” says a woman at a displacement settlement in Central Equatoria State that borders Uganda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

“Our life is hard. We lack many things, but we have nowhere to get them. We cannot explain our problems to anyone and we have nowhere to go,” she adds.

The conflict has forced almost 4.2 million South Sudanese from their homes, nearly half of them to other areas within the country. About 2.2 million others have crossed into neighbouring Ethiopia, Kenya, Sudan and Uganda.

