21 Feb 2019

Five years of war: Five things to know about South Sudan

Report
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 21 Feb 2019 View Original
© UNICEF/Sebastian Rich
© UNICEF/Sebastian Rich

In December 2013, fighting broke out in South Sudan, crippling the young nation just two years after independence.

“I had to flee my home at the beginning of the crisis in 2013, because of the violence. I have been displaced ever since,” says a woman at a displacement settlement in Central Equatoria State that borders Uganda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

“Our life is hard. We lack many things, but we have nowhere to get them. We cannot explain our problems to anyone and we have nowhere to go,” she adds.

The conflict has forced almost 4.2 million South Sudanese from their homes, nearly half of them to other areas within the country. About 2.2 million others have crossed into neighbouring Ethiopia, Kenya, Sudan and Uganda.

Read more on Exposure

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs:
To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Becoming a digital humanitarian, one deployment at a time

Nine years ago, a devastating earthquake hit Haiti, and I was among many looking for meaningful ways to help, albeit from far away.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.