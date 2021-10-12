First Reserve Allocation 2021 Proposal Development - Frequently Asked Questions

Following SSHF Proposal Development Training for the First Reserve Allocation 2021 Partners on 07th October 2021, please find below a summary of project proposal development frequently asked questions by SSHF Partners and answers

by OCHA Humanitarian Financing Unit.

Affected Persons

• How do we avoid double counting?

In each sector/cluster, each beneficiary is counted but when it comes to the summary in the Affected Persons tab double counting should be avoided and beneficiaries should be counted once. Information should be provided about the beneficiary types and how they are selected. In cases where beneficiaries have been provided with multiple services it is advisable to use the “Max” methodology i.e. selecting the highest number of beneficiaries for each location, category, gender and age, and summing that up to obtain the overall target. Partners also have their own systems in place for counting beneficiaries and these should be used to avoid double counting as it is important to detail how the logical framework was developed.

• How do we calculate the indirect beneficiaries?

The HFU cannot set a percentage to be used for calculation of indirect beneficiaries and this figure is usually based on estimations. Project indirect beneficiaries depend on the location, cluster, and type of activity the partner is implementing and how the partner is targeting. Partners can check with their respective clusters for any additional information about counting of indirect beneficiaries. Note that direct beneficiaries are people directly involved with your project and benefit from it e.g. people who receive food rations. Indirect beneficiaries are people who could use your service outside of the people targeted by your project e.g. communities accessing clinics, water points etc. Indirect beneficiaries should not be counted as direct beneficiaries.

• People with disabilities (PWDs) are not included in the location tab. Should PWDs be separated from the rest of the population reached?

PWDs are part of the number of men, women, boys and girls in the overall direct beneficiary numbers in the Affected Persons tab, where they are particularly mentioned. They are not included in the Locations tab because this section is not as disaggregated as the Affected Persons tab and the purpose in this tab is to demonstrate the number of people targeted in the various project locations. The break-down of PWDs in the Affected Persons tab also support HFU when it comes to reporting.

• The threshold of 15% out of the total direct target is a bit high for PWDs.

The 15% of the total direct beneficiaries, a globally set standard, intends to ensure inclusion of PWDs in interventions on the ground. Partners are encouraged as much as possible to note numbers of people with disabilities during assessments in order to inform proposal development.

Other Info

• Do we need to elaborate on risks, or we just list them?

Partners should provide adequate information about the risk for better understanding including how the risks were identified. Mitigation strategies should also be detailed for each risk.

Budget

• Considering that the budget is very well detailed, does HFU allow flexibility, and across budget categories, during project implementation?

The estimated budget should be based on intended implementation and HFU will only approve what is in the budgeted for. The budget flexibility across categories is 15% and partners should reach out to HFU if such changes are foreseen.

• What is the budget flexibility across budget categories?

The budget flexibility per budget category is 15%. Partners are of course expected to make expenses according to the approved budget. In cases where spending is expected to go beyond the threshold, partners must consult with HFU for budge re-alignment. Additionally, if a partner wants to change the unit quantity, especially increasing the quantity, then the partner is required to seek HFU directives or written approval.

• Can a partner budget for PSEA trainings as an activity?

PSEA trainings are considered on a case-by-case basis. For partner staff it is the responsibility of the partner to ensure their staff have PSEA training as part of their operations hence this will not be funded by SSHF. When it comes to PSEA training for project beneficiaries HFU must be consulted as this training will depend on the cluster/activity.

• When does costs eligibility start?

The date on proposal should be realistic in order to consider the processes mentioned in the allocation strategy. Cost eligibility starts from the project start date in the approved grant agreement.

• Can a partner pre-finance a project to begin implementation if there are delays in receiving funds?

Pre-financing can be considered on case-by-case basis by HFU. Approval to pre-finance will depend on the capacity of the partner. Partners must consult with HFU and obtain approval before pre-financing any project activities.

• What is the relationship between monthly vehicle rent under category 4 & vehicle hire under category 5?

Category 4 caters for vehicle renting on a monthly basis; category 5 is for vehicle hire during field monitoring visits; category 7 is for vehicle hire for support-related activities; and Category 2 is for transport of project supplies.

• Does SSHF allow costs related to accessibility e.g. transport to hard-to-reach areas using canoes for example?

Some partners have indicated hiring of canoes as part of their project costs, and such a reasonable cost is accepted as part of project implementation should be included in project costs. However, if transport required to access hard-toreach areas was not planned for then partners must consult with HFU and provide a justification for this cost. For example, if a partner would like to charter a flight then a justification is required for this cost and approval by HFU.

• Do sub-implementing partners include PSC in their budgets i.e. 7% of the grant total?

PSC is calculated based on the total direct cost submitted by the main implementing partner. It is recommended that the main partner shared the PSC with the sub implementing partner and hence sub-implementing partners should not include PSC in their budget as it is already inclusive of the total project budget.

• Are percentages of main office staff (e.g. finance, grants and M&E staff) considered direct costs?

These are considered support costs together with fielded – based logistics/finance/HR costs.

• Does SSHF allow purchase of capital assets?

SSHF does not purchase capital assets unless prior approval is sought from the HFU fund manager. If approved, it comes under Category 3.

Allocation Strategy

• Is there a minimum and maximum budget ceiling for partners in this SSHF RA1?

More information regarding this can be obtained from the operational manual and the operational modality. Minimum and maximum budget ceilings per depend on a partner’s risk levels (high, medium, or low). Partners can seek further clarification from their specific cluster coordinators.

• If a partner is pre-selected for both frontline and core-pipeline project, would the partner be expected to submit two separate proposals or one proposal covering both component?

All partners who are intervening across multiple envelopes are expected to submit one proposal. UN agencies providing both frontline and core pipeline services are also expected to submit one proposal. Core Pipeline is for UN agencies only.

NGOs implementing front line response should not include budgets for items received through core-pipeline. For more guidance reach out to HFU bilaterally.

• What is the project duration for the SSHF RA1? What is the project start date?

According to the allocation strategy, project duration should be up to 6 months’ maximum, with 7 months’ exception for multi-purpose cash.

• How to ensure the budget distributed will reach affected persons identified?

Partners are encouraged to reach out to their specific cluster coordinators to calculate the target beneficiaries and cost per beneficiary.

Proposal Template

• Can partners access an offline version of the proposal template to work with before working on GMS?

An offline version can be found in Annex 8 in the global guidelines for Country-Based Pooled Funds. HFU will email it afterwards in the follow up email (with the presentation and recording). The proposal template is convenient for the partner so long as the person completing the proposal is aware of the guidance notes available under each section of the proposal in the GMS. The HFU will only review after the completed information is submitted via GMS.