Fire Risk Reduction Assessment of Vulnerable Internally Displaced People, Bentiu Protection of Civilians (PoC) Site, South Sudan, June 2019
Key Recommendations
Immediate Recommendations
• Determine who is responsible for firefighting within the PoC and formalize this arrangement in a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU)
• Allocate sufficient resources to enable an adequate firefighting response given the fire risk profile of the PoC
• Agree on a protocol regarding the management and handover of fire scenes between UNDSS and IOM
• Agree on procedure for post-fire meeting to identify immediate fire prevention actions and activities
• Ensure that multi‐agency debriefs for serious fire incidents are held, and that meetings are recorded, and key learning circulated
• Separate high‐risk market stalls from the remainder of the market
• Remove storage of combustible material from shelters
• Implement a camp manager fire safety walk as standard practice
• Create a ‘PoC Community Fire Safety Team’ to actively promote fire safety messages within the site
• Implement the use of ‘rotary gongs’ placed around the camp to enable citizens to raise the alarm in the event of a fire
• Put systems in place to allow the water supply to be turned on in affected sectors in the event of a fire during the night
