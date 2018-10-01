Final Evaluation Report of Action Against Hunger's OFDA project 'Surveillance and evaluation team (SET) and multi-sectoral emergency team (MET): An integrated emergency response in South Sudan

1.0 Executive Summary

This report highlights the findings of the final independent evaluation of the “Surveillance and Evaluation Team (SET) and Multi-Sectoral Emergency Team (MET): An Integrated Emergency Response in South Sudan” project which was conducted in the months of August and September 2018.

Action Against Hunger has been implementing the SET/MET project in South Sudan in response to the humanitarian crisis1 which followed renewed conflicts of 2014 responding to the nutrition emergency needs affecting many people within the country. The current round of the SET/MET project has been implanted for 14 months which started from 01st August 2017 till 30th September 2018. This is a countrywide project funded by United States Agency for International Development (USAID) through The Office of Federal Disaster Assistance (OFDA).

Through the deployment of the MET and SET, Action Against Hunger is contributing to monitoring the nutrition situation across the country, and to addressing malnutrition and its underlying causes in crisis affected areas where there is no sufficient capacity to respond to needs. The SET is a roving team that is involved in collection, analysis and availability of reliable data to understand the extent of nutritional needs in a given area. While through the MET, Action Against Hunger integrates Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) and Food Security and Livelihoods (FSL) component into nutrition emergency activities and provides a combined nutrition-specific and nutrition-sensitive strategy to treat and better prevent under-nutrition in South Sudan.

Action Against Hunger commissioned the independent external evaluation of the SET/MET project to be conducted before the end of the project as part of the accountability to the donors and the beneficiaries. The evaluation would gauge the overall results and performance of the project against its set targets, and in anticipation that the recommendations from the evaluation would provide lessons to adapt for future surveillance and rapid response activities.

The evaluation focused on the entire project activities including all the technical areas (Surveillance, Nutrition and Health, WASH and FSL) within the project proposal that were implemented during the period of August 01, 2017 to September 30, 2018. The evaluator visited one project site (Ajogo project site) where the project activities were being implemented to interview some of the beneficiaries of the project and also observe and ascertain what kind of services they received and how they utilized either the WASH or FSL kits which they received.

The evaluation included desk reviews of secondary data (project database review) and various project documents like the project proposal, pre and post-deployment assessment reports, post deployment monitoring reports and the nutrition cluster quarterly bulletin for January – March 2018. Primary data was collected through conducting in-depth interviews with identified Key