Fighting hunger: How we save young lives in South Sudan

It has been a dangerous, barefooted walk through the deep mud of Pibor County, South Sudan. In sweltering, intense heat, 32-year-old Nyakuoth and her sick baby Tut arrive exhausted at Medair’s stabilisation centre. Although she feared robbery and clashes of rival groups on her way to the clinic, Nyakuoth had no choice but to take these huge risks. “I could not do anything at home when my baby got sick”, she explains. “There is no access to medical treatment and health care for us.” Days before, 12-month-old Tut started vomiting, suffering watery diarrhoea and a high fever. “Tut lost a lot of weight, I got really concerned and felt so helpless”, the mother remembers.

When the family’s cattle died during severe flooding in late 2020, they lost their livelihood. “We are now dependent on support of humanitarian organisations to survive. The flood washed away everything.”, Nyakuoth sadly continues. “We try our best to cultivate maize in our small garden for a living, but it’s simply not enough”, the mother adds.

The story of Nyakuoth and Tut is, unfortunately, not unique in the world’s youngest country. Today, people in South Sudan face the worst humanitarian crisis since independence. Ongoing intercommunal conflicts and unprecedented floods have caused many to flee their homes and have destroyed livelihoods for countless people. Two thirds of the country’s 12.4 million inhabitants face extreme levels of food insecurity and malnutrition. This makes South Sudan one of the worst food insecurity emergencies in the world.

The devastating 2020 flooding that Nyakuoth’s family experienced triggered Medair’s activities in Pibor. The Emergency Response Team successfully ran a measles vaccination campaign following an outbreak during the flooding, and also identified the need for support of the nutrition stabilisation centre. This facility provides emergency health care for malnourished children under five years of age who are also battling additional diseases.

As Nyakuoth desperately searched for help for her baby, community members told her about stabilisation centre. When she finally arrived, after hours of walking, the clinic staff wasted no time and immediately began the examination. David, Medair Nutrition Manager, suspects Tut is suffering from malaria. And he is right: the test is positive. For the weak and acute malnourished infant, this condition is life-threatening.

The examination also shows the severity of little Tut’s malnutrition. The size of his upper arm measures not more than 11.2 centimetres. Weighing only 6.7 kilograms at 72.5 centimetres height, it’s obvious that Tut needs immediate help. He and his mother will now stay in the clinic for one week, which is the usual treatment duration of sick infants in Medair’s stabilisation centre. The upcoming days will be crucial for Tut.

Fortunately, with the right medication and therapeutic nutrition provided, children are very likely to recover from acute malnutrition. The treatment is simple and effective. For our small patients and their families, it’s live-saving access to primary health care which means the world to them. Tut and children like him can only recover because of the efforts of our experienced health staff and funding from donors who faithfully support Medair’s activities in South Sudan.

Four days after arriving, this sight puts a big smile upon our faces. Tut’s condition has clearly improved. Most malaria symptoms are already gone. The therapeutic milk he has received has made him gain strength and weight. Proudly he shows the camera his very first dose of Plumpy’Nut, a high-calorie peanut paste containing many essential nutrients. Stories of hope like his inspire us to trust that every life is worth the extra mile. Since Medair began its continuous support for the stabilisation centre, 350 children were admitted and managed by our health staff.

