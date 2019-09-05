FAO South Sudan Resilience Strategy 2019–2021

The resilience of communities in South Sudan has declined and continued to be eroded since the eruption of conflict in late 2013. Compounded by repeated outbreaks of violent conflict, the deterioration of the food security situation and subsequent economic shocks have negatively affected households’ coping capacities and livelihoods. Communities dependent on agriculture have seen their productive assets depleted, looted and destroyed, limiting their ability to recover and increasing their reliance on external aid.

The FAO Resilience Strategy for South Sudan 2019–2021 lays the foundation for a multi-track approach to strengthening resilience, depending on needs, vulnerability and access. At the time of writing, two-thirds of the population could not access the food needed to cover their daily needs: this Strategy seeks to strengthen the foundation of FAO’s resilience activities in South Sudan and will guide the design of FAO programmes to enhance their relevance, efficiency, effectiveness and impact.

