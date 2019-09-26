26 Sep 2019

Facilitator's Manual for Psychosocial Support Activities in Child Friendly Spaces, Communities and Schools

UN Children's Fund
A Facilitator’s Manual for Psychosocial Support (PSS) in Child Friendly Spaces, Schools and Communities, an accompanying Trainer’s Guide as well as a Two-Day Training Module for Teachers have been developed by UNICEF in collaboration with the PSS Working Group.

These materials will provide organizations and schools with practical and high-quality PSS tools that will help to improve the quality of PSS support services that they offer to children and caregivers across the country.

The manual and guides were therefore designed to be used across the country and are specifically developed for the South Sudan context with the Manual also being fully illustrated and available in English, Arabic and seven local languages.

