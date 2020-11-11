European Union bolsters Covid-19 response in South Sudan

JUBA - The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) welcomes a donation of EUR 4 million from the European Union (EU) to purchase Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to ensure the continuity of humanitarian operations in South Sudan during the COVID-19 pandemic.

South Sudan’s healthcare infrastructure is extremely limited, and the consequence of an upsurge in COVID infections could have a devastating impact on vulnerable people, especially coming on top of the already heavy impact of accumulated other shocks such as floods, economic crises and increased localized conflicts.

Humanitarian workers are at the front line of the fight against COVID-19 in South Sudan. Over 65 metric tons of PPE, such as face shields, goggles, gowns and face masks, were transported to South Sudan by WFP’s free-to-user cargo services as part of the global response to the pandemic.

Giving humanitarian workers adequate access to protective equipment is key to containing the spread of the virus and ensuring that the most vulnerable receive the support they need. PPE requests are managed by WFP and distribution will be prioritised across the country by an inter-agency team led by the World Health Organization.

“Humanitarian workers in South Sudan will now be better protected from the virus and will be better equipped to fulfil their life-saving mission,” said European Union Ambassador Christian Bader. “Health and humanitarian workers are a precious lifeline for all people of South Sudan."

“This donation comes at a critical time. The European Union is supporting our ability to save lives in an ever-evolving situation, keeping communities and aid workers safe in the process. We are very grateful for this support,” said Matthew Hollingworth, WFP Country Director and Representative in South Sudan.

The European Union is a long-standing WFP partner, supporting its emergency and development work in South Sudan. It has contributed EUR 152 million to WFP’s operations in the country over the past five years.

# # #

The United Nations World Food Programme is the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize Laureate. We are the world’s largest humanitarian organization, saving lives in emergencies and using food assistance to build a pathway to peace, stability and prosperity for people recovering from conflict, disasters and the impact of climate change.

Follow us on Twitter @WFP_SouthSudan and @WFP_Africa

For more information please contact (email address: firstname.lastname@wfp.org):

Saddal Diab, WFP Juba Mob: + 211 92 255 5013

Musa Mahadi, WFP Juba Mob: +211 92 255 9505