19 Jun 2018

EU announces €68 million in humanitarian aid for Sudan and South Sudan

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 19 Jun 2018 View Original

Today, The Commission announced €68 million in humanitarian aid for vulnerable communities in Sudan and South Sudan. The funding comes as millions of people across both countries are in need of assistance, with the conflict in South Sudan triggering an influx of refugees into neighbouring Sudan.

"The EU is stepping up its support as many people in Sudan and South Sudan face massive humanitarian needs. Our aid will provide essential supplies such as food and healthcare and allow our partners to continue their lifesaving work on the ground. Above all, it is crucial that humanitarian workers can deliver aid safely so they can help those most in need. Aid workers are not a target." said Commissioner or Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management Christos Stylianides.

In South Sudan, €45 million will primarily target internally displaced people and host communities, providing emergency food assistance, health, nutrition, shelter, water and sanitation and protection from gender based violence. Funding will also support measures to protect aid workers.

In Sudan, €23 million will ensure protection of displaced communities, treatment of undernutrition in the most affected areas, assistance and improved access to basic services such as health, shelter, water and sanitation.

To date, the Commission has provided more than €412 million in humanitarian aid for South Sudan since fighting erupted in December 2013. Since 2011, the EU has provided almost €450 million in humanitarian aid in Sudan for those affected by conflict, natural disasters, food insecurity, and malnutrition in the country

Background

Five years of conflict in South Sudan has left 70% of the population in need of assistance, and subject of horrendous levels of violence.

Among the 7 million people estimated to be severely food insecure, already several thousands of people may be facing famine conditions, according to a report issued by the Famine Early Warning Systems Network. More than 100 aid workers have been killed since the conflict started in December 2013, and violent attacks on humanitarian workers are on the rise. Despite increasing impediments on the delivery of humanitarian assistance, the EU is among the biggest donors of humanitarian aid in South Sudan.

Sudan has millions of internally displaced people and the country now hosts more than 1 million refugees. Most of them are South Sudanese who have fled conflict and famine.

Undernutrition rates in Sudan are also among the highest in Africa. 1 in 6 children suffers from acute undernutrition, and 1 in 20 from its most severe form which is likely to cause death.

This year is marked by a further deterioration due to the socioeconomic crisis, localised drought and new conflict related displacement. More than 7 million people are in need of humanitarian assistance.

Whilst Sudan has eased travel procedures for humanitarian organisations important obstacles remain for a timely provision of humanitarian assistance due to heavy administrative procedures and undue interferences. Emergency response can then be delayed or inadequate.

On top of addressing the most pressing humanitarian needs in the country, the EU has been strengthening coordination with development programmes in Sudan to better tackle protracted crises linked to forced displacement and undernutrition.

