EU and WHO increases access to diagnostics to tackle COVID-19

To increase diagnostic capacity in response to COVID-19 pandemic, WHO with funding from the European Union (EU), donated laboratory supplies to South Sudan’s National Public Health Laboratory.

The supplies included materials and reagents that support real-time polymerase chain reaction (PCR), the gold standard test platform for COVID-19 viral detection. The supplies are sufficient to support testing for over 500 COVID-19 samples per day for the next two months.

Diagnostic testing is essential for rapid detection of patients and for optimized prevention and treatment in epidemics.

“Rapid and accurate detection of COVID-19 is vital to identify and control infection and transmission”, said Dr Richard Laku, COVID-19 Incident Manager, Ministry of Health.

Detection of patients with COVID-19 like symptoms is essential for patient care and isolation in designated facilities and screen close contacts for asymptomatic infection and disease as part of outbreak investigation.

“Scaling up testing capacities is an effective strategy to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and safeguard patient health”, said Dr Olushayo Olu, WHO Representative to South Sudan. “Thanks to the generous contribution of the EU, the introduction of diagnostic techniques and increased hours of testing enhanced the country’s response capacity and effectiveness”.

The laboratory has contributed significantly to the COVID-19 response through support to communicable disease surveillance, outbreak detection, contact tracing and management of confirmed cases.

As part of its efforts to strengthen the National Public Health Laboratory, WHO with funding from the EU is providing ongoing mentoring and support of laboratory staff for accurate and timely disease diagnosis.

WHO also supports the establishment of a Laboratory Quality Management System for the molecular diagnostic laboratory to improve quality services hinged on good laboratory practice to international standards.

Since the declaration of the COVID-19 outbreak on 5 April 2020, a total of 44 077 tests performed in South Sudan, of which 2 943 samples tested positive.

