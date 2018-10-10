10 Oct 2018

Endline Report - South Sudan: Women’s Participation Pilot Project

Report
from International Organization for Migration, Women's Refugee Commission
Published on 23 Jul 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (4.25 MB)

This report outlines findings from an endline study conducted in September 2017, to explore what change, if any, had occurred in how women and girls participate in the camp life and camp governance and how they relate to their perceptions of safety, as a result of these pilot strategies.

At the time of the endline study, Bentiu PoC site hosted 115,020 IDPs (20,067 households), of whom females made up 50 percent and children under 5 made up 38 percent of the total population.

International Organization for Migration:
Copyright © IOM. All rights reserved.

