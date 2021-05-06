Empowering Local partners to improve their organizational capacity in South Sudan

30th April 2021 - Juba: Save the Children in collaboration with NGO Forum-Support Effective Humanitarian Partnership has developed a platform to strengthen the capacity of local NGOs in South Sudan. The platform dubbed “Kaya” is to close management gaps.

Support Effective Humanitarian Partnership (SEHP) South Sudan targets 400 Members by the end of 2021. Currently 40 local staffs have been trained as Trainers of Trainees (ToT). They are expected to train 10 staff from their respective organizations.

One of the participants, Sister Reena, Nurse and Project Coordinator of Mary Health Association said she learned competency framework and importance of how to design work plan. After the training, Sister Reena said, she is ready to train her colleagues. “After I go from here, I will share the details [of the training] with my boss so that whatever I got here I will share it with the staff, then select 10 staff to be trained through the online platform (Kaya) in my organization. I am also planning to do [offline] training if they are not able to register online to strengthen the capacity of the organization”, she said.

Joseph Moga, Education Manager, for Christian Mission for Development said the training helped them to implement competency framework in various organizations. “I will familiarize the whole idea of competence framework to my organization and encourage all the managers to be part of this program and disseminate this idea to field level”, he said.

The training was closed by Paul Doctor, Information Officer for South Sudan NGO Forum. He said the South Sudan NGO Forum will use the training to link local organizations to donors and expect trainees to commit and demonstrate what they have learned.

Joseph Kayi, Senior Program Manager, Save the Children”

“As Save the Children, our key requirement and main focus at the end of this process, we want to ensure there is funding, we want to increase the quantity and quality of funding to our national partners, We want national organizations to be partners with different institutions, we want our donors to see we are able to increase and strengthen the level of our local actors, we want all NNGOs to coordinate globally and know what’s going out there and we need to ensure there is genuine coordination with the globe”

The seven days training enable organizational and individual learning for improved efficiency, effectiveness, and influence according to their own priorities. Through SEHP, international humanitarian actors are also supported to work more effectively with local actors as part of a localized response.

Save the Children has been working with and for children, their families and communities in South Sudan since 1991. We provide children with access to education, healthcare and nutrition support, and families with food security and livelihoods assistance.

Written by Sidonia Hai