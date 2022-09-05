Emergency Rapid Response Mechanism (ERRM) Consortium in South Sudan (April-June 2022)

The Emergency Rapid Response Mechanism (ERRM) is a modality to respond to sudden onset shocks and emergencies through the provision of rapid multi-sectoral humanitarian assistance in order to save lives and support affected individuals, households, and com-munities to address their immediate needs in South Sudan. The Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC), Danish Refugee Council (DRC) and Medair make up the ERRM Consortium with NRC being the lead agency. The Consortium is currently funded by the European Union through Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (DG ECHO).