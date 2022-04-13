Emergency Rapid Response Mechanism (ERRM) Consortium in South Sudan (April - December 2021)

The Emergency Rapid Response Mechanism (ERRM) is an initiative to respond to sudden onset shocks and emergencies through the provision of rapid multi-sectoral humanitarian assistance in order to save lives and support affected individuals, households, and communities to address their immediate needs. The Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC), Danish Refugee Council (DRC) and Medair make up the ERRM Consortium with NRC being the lead agency. The Consortium is currently funded by the European Union through the Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (DG ECHO