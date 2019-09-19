Emergency Plan of Action Operation Update n° 01 - South Sudan: Floods in Aweil

Summary of major revisions made to emergency plan of action:

As floods continue to devastate the living conditions of local communities in part of South Sudan, several areas in Northern Bahr el Gazal, Upper Nile, Unity, Jonglei, Warrap, Eastern and Central Equatoria are experiencing severe effects of floods that have displaced up to 234,800 people (UNOCHA 16 September 2019 Report). The worst affected areas are; Lafon, Torit and Kapoeta South counties in Eastern Equatoria; Ayod, Akobo, Bor South, Duk, Twic East, Pibor, Pochalla and Uror counties in Jonglei; Aweil Center and Aweil North in Northern Bahr el Ghazal; Abiemnhom, Mayom, Mayendit and Panyijiar in Unity; Maban in Upper Nile; and Gogrial East, Gogrial West and Tonj North in Warrap as well Juba and Terekeka in Central Equatoria. The South Sudan Meteorological Department with support from its partners anticipated a continuation of above normal heavy rains across the country until end of October 2019, despite that communities across the flood plains have developed strong coping mechanisms to deal with annual flooding, many vulnerable groups, especially women and children continue to face harsh living conditions as well as at high risk to waterborne diseases and malaria. In order to for SSRC to remain responsive to the acute needs of the most vulnerable groups in the flood prone areas, there is need to extend this operation for two months until 22 November 2019. Key proposed activities include:

Continues assessment of WASH needs in highly affected areas in Northern Bahr-el Gazal as well part of Eastern Equatoria and Jonglei, this will inform immediate response to key priorities such as rehabilitation of water points, distribution of hygiene kits (already procured) complemented with hygiene promotion activities.

Supporting community level traditional flood impact mitigation initiatives such as digging of drainages, water channels and raising level of house infrastructure.

The outlined activities do not require additional resources, rather they will be accommodated within the initial plans devised for this operation.