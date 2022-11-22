Emergency Assistance to the Republic of South Sudan in Response to the Flood

Today, November 21, 2022, upon the request of the Government of the Republic of South Sudan, the Government of Japan has decided to provide emergency relief goods (tents, blankets, plastic sheets, sleeping pads, etc.) through the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) to South Sudan in response to the damages caused by the flood.

In light of the humanitarian perspective and the close relations between Japan and South Sudan, Japan has decided to provide emergency assistance to South Sudan to support the people affected by the flood.

(Reference) In South Sudan, heavy rainfall continued since August, causing a large-scale flood in major parts of the country, has resulted in a huge number of those affected including the loss of lives and significant physical damage. According to the UN OCHA, as of November 10, 2022, more than 1 million people were affected by the flood.