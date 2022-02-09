Education Needs Assessment South Sudan - 2021

MoGEI and the South Sudan Education Cluster (SSEC), co-led by UNICEF and Save the Children, undertook a national education needs assessment (ENA) across 442 schools to provide an overview of the current education situation in South Sudan and conduct a situation analysis of the functioning of South Sudan’s education system, particularly given the impact of over seven years of conflict and displacement as well as the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent interruption of education in South Sudan.

School functionality and closures:

Most schools assessed were functional (92%) while 8% were non-functional. Of non-functional schools, most (61.3%) were in rural areas. The main reasons reported for schools not functioning were teachers fleeing, students fleeing, and insecurity in or around the school. The top education interventions to support schools re-opening were reported as rehabilitation of infrastructure, teacher salaries, and school grants. Of the functional schools, 29.3% headteachers reported their school missed at least one week of education in the Academic Year 2020/2021 with the most reported reasons being COVID-19, insecurity in or around schools and unpaid teachers. 5.6% of functional schools in the ENA reported attacks in 2021 with theft/looting the most reported followed by direct attacks on education staff.

School characteristics

40.9% of surveyed schools reported that their classrooms were not accessible for Children with Disabilities (CwDs) while 59.5% reported the latrines were inaccessible for CwDs. A third of schools reported not having access to a functioning safe water source and while 19.3% of schools have no functional latrines. Slightly over half (50.4%) of surveyed schools reported that their female learners have not received any dignity kits.

40% of headteachers reported not having any functioning referral mechanism in their school/community with less than a quarter having a functioning general protection referral mechanism. During COVID-19 school closures, there was a rise in protection cases related to teenage pregnancies, early/forced marriage, and gender-based violence.