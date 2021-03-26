Education in Emergencies and Protection: Joint Needs Assessment Report – Baliet and Malakal Counties, Upper Nile, South Sudan – Assessment Dates: 21st – 24th January 2021

Introduction

World Vision International South Sudan (WVI SS) and Stichting War Child/War Child Holland (WCH) have been providing life‐saving assistance to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), returnees and host communities in South Sudan for the last three decades and two decades respectively.

Specifically, WVI SS has been implementing relief, recovery and development projects in South Sudan since 1989. Implementing integrated programmes in Education in Emergencies, School Feeding Program, Child Protection, Food Security and Livelihoods, WASH, Health, Nutrition, Safeguarding and Peacebuilding. WV’s programmes in Upper Nile State are aligned to the Upper Nile Solution Strategy which anticipates the return of the displaced population from within and outside South Sudan targeting communities impacted by the conflict both in the formal (Malakal POC) and informal camps as well as in the host communities. The current operational area is served by a static office in Malakal, Rapid Response Mechanism (RRM/Outreach) and through partnerships with other organizations in the hard to reach, very insecure areas. WVI SS is currently implementing integrated education and protection interventions in 7 schools in Baliet and has a well‐established relationship with Education Cluster, CP Cluster and SGBV Sub Cluster and other stakeholders in Baliet. WVI SS has local staff on ground in Baliet supporting current interventions in EiE and Child Protection, and other sectors (WVI SS Project reports, January 2021).

WCH has been in South Sudan since 1998, with five years in Upper Nile State where it has been working with children and communities on interventions in child protection, psychosocial support and education. In the context of ongoing conflicts, emergencies and general structural dysfunction, WCH focuses on supporting individual children, families and communities in addressing and preventing violence, abuse, exploitation and neglect of children, by providing services that are practical, pragmatic, supportive of indigenous coping mechanisms whilst benefiting from evidence‐based innovations, and promoting people’s dignity through active and meaningful participation of the affected persons. WCH has static field offices in Upper Nile State (Malakal), Jonglei and Eastern Equatoria states. In Upper Nile, WCH has been providing community‐based CP and PSS services in the Protection of Civilian (PoC) site and communities/payams in Malakal County as well as the hard‐to‐reach west bank of the Nile comprising of Fashoda, Canal Pigi and Panyikang counties. WCH coordinates with relevant national ministries and their Upper Nile State counterparts, particularly the Ministry of Gender, Child and Social Welfare (GoGCSW), MoGEI and the state government (WCH Project reports, January 2021).

In response to the 2021 ECHO call and in consultations with key actors in Baliet and Malakal counties (see map on Annex 1 of this report), WVI SS and WCH commissioned a joint assessment in both counties from 21st to 24th January 2021 (see attached target location map in Annex 1). The objective of the joint assessment was to ascertain the latest needs of IDPs, returnees and host communities with regard to EiE and Protection (CP and GBV) so as to inform future programming, build synergies between existing and future programming as well as ensuring complementarity of interventions for broader impact to the community. The assessment aligned with Inter‐Agency Network for Education in Emergencies (INEE) standards, Child Protection Rapid Needs Assessment Toolkit and reference made the GBV Rapid Needs Assessment Toolkit. Through purposive sampling, 5 schools and their surrounding locations were visited, three in Baliet and two in Malakal counties of Upper Nile.

The report was compiled based on diverse secondary data reviewed as well as primary data collected from host, IDP and returnee communities. For secondary data, the main sources consulted included: UNOCHA 2021 Humanitarian Needs Overview (HNO) for South Sudan, IOM Service Mapping, WCH Security Audit, WVI SS Good Enough Online Context Analysis for Rapid Response (GEOCARR) 2020, OCHA’s Partner Presence Mapping in South Sudan as at October 2020 on 3 W (Who does What, Where), Danish Refugee Council (DRC) Malakal PoC Headcount as at September 2020, Danish Refugee Council (DRC) Malakal Payams Headcount as at December 2020, WVI SS project reports and WCH project reports. Primary data was collected from women, men, boys, girls and adolescents of various age groups as well as key stakeholder representatives [Ministry of General Education and Instruction (MoGEI), International Medical Corps (IMC)]. A total of 68 interviews were conducted [44 Key Informant Interviews (KII) with head teachers, community leaders, MoGEI, and IMC, and 24 Focus Groups Discussions (FGDs)] with a minimum of 6‐8 participants per FGD in line with COVID‐19 regulations were held with community leaders, teachers, children and adolescents in school and out of school. In addition, relevant secondary data available in the form of plans and reports was also consulted. Based on this, the assessment report highlights context analysis from consulted secondary data and primary data key findings by sector (EiE, CP and GBV) as well as short‐term and long‐term recommendations for programming.