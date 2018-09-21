Economic empowerment of women spurring peace in South Sudan

When Akur Anyang Thuch (33) from Panyagor started a tailoring course, her friends and close relatives thought she was out of her mind. In this strongly conservative community, her career choice was not only seen as ‘strange’ but also a threat to a long held tradition that women’s work should be confined to domestic chores.

“It was tough to convince people that a woman can be a successful tailor,” says Akur. “Now, even my friends who were against the idea are coming to learn tailoring.”

Five years down the line, Akur looks back with pride. She now owns her own tailoring shop and teaches other women from the community how to make clothes. However, her road to success wasn’t without some challenges.

“I wanted to grow my business but I didn’t have capital to buy my own sewing machines,” she says. “I had to rely on that of my trainer, which meant I couldn’t start putting to practice what I was learning.”

Village savings give women a lifeline

In 2017, Akur got an opportunity to access business capital when CARE started a voluntary savings and loans association (VLSA) under the Addressing Root Causes of Conflict project with funding from the Netherlands Government.

“I didn’t hesitate to join savings group as this was the opportunity I was looking for,” she explains.

Akur managed to deposit 250 South Sudanese Pounds (SSP), which is less than $2, in the group’s account as her first savings. She worked hard to raise more money to save before getting a loan from the VSL group.

“I finally got a loan for SSP5, 000 which I used to buy cloths, threads and zippers. I negotiated with my trainer to rent one of his machine and that’s how I started my business.”

Today, Akur can access as much as SSP35, 000 ($150) from the savings group. This helps her buy materials in bulk, which allows her to negotiate for a discount.

“My main customers are women and girls who come to have dresses made for special occasions,” she says. “One dress for an adult cost SSP4, 000. Business is normally brisk during festivities such as Christmas where it’s a custom for the women and girls to have a new dress for the occasion.”

Supplementing the family income

Akur’s husband has never had a formal job. He survives by buying and selling livestock. Sometimes he slaughters the animals and sells the meat to restaurants in the main market. However, due to the stagnation of the economy, business has been bad.

“I have more than once helped my husband with some money to top up his capital,” says Akur. “Last year, I gave him SSP80, 000 and this year I gave him SSP20, 000. I want his business to grow as well so that we can help each to take care of our family.”

Economic activities for peace

As in many parts of South Sudan, livestock business is a high-risk venture. Cases of cattle raiding are rife, creating conflicts in communities.

“The temptation is high for many young men to join gangs who engage in cattle raiding because they have nothing else to do for a livelihood,” says Akur. “I am happy that my business has given our family an income. I have also supported my husband financially, which I think has deterred him from engaging in such a risky practice.”

By Joseph Scott, Communications and Policy Coordinator