ECHO Factsheet - South Sudan (Last updated 11/03/2021)

Introduction

Around 8.3 million South Sudanese need urgent humanitarian assistance. Thousands of people are living in famine conditions, whereas undernutrition is at critical levels. There are over 2 million South Sudanese refugees in neighbouring countries. The EU is a long-standing donor of humanitarian aid in the country and continues to support humanitarian projects helping South Sudanese refugees in the region.

What are the needs?

In February 2020, South Sudan formed a transitional government of national unity to leave 6 years of civil war behind. However, progress in the implementation of the peace agreement has been slow. A spike in violence led to the death of more than 2,000 civilians between January and October 2020. Conflict, insecurity and natural hazards have displaced nearly 4 million people since 2013, with many forced to flee multiple times. An estimated 1.6 million people are internally displaced, while an additional 2.2 million are refugees in neighbouring countries.

Over the past few months, already-vulnerable communities have suffered the effects of conflict, major flooding, and the coronavirus pandemic. As a result, there are 8.3 million people in need of humanitarian assistance in 2021 – 800,000 more than last year.

Due to violence, South Sudan is currently facing its worst food crisis on record: an estimated 30,000 people are living in famine-like conditions and more than 7 million people face severe food insecurity. The mid-2021 lean season is projected to be the worst ever in terms of severity, with 1 million more people in acute food insecurity comparing to the same period last year. Malnutrition remains a major public health emergency, with more than 1.8 million children and women expected to be acutely malnourished in 2021 – the highest number in 3 years.

Increased insecurity hampers humanitarian access: 9 humanitarian workers were killed in 2020 (compared to 3 in 2019), and at least 22 looting incidents of humanitarian supplies took place in 2020, compared to 6 in 2019.